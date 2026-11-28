A North Texas mansion being built by former NBA star Chris Bosh is on hold as the city of Celina plans to build a road through his backyard.

A North Texas mansion being built by former NBA star Chris Bosh is on hold as the city of Celina plans to build a road through his backyard.

A North Texas mansion being built by former NBA star Chris Bosh is on hold as the city of Celina plans to build a road through his backyard. Bosh, a Dallas native, won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat, but his career was sidelined last year because of his health.

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Now, the future of his $5 million house along County Road 84 in Prosper is in the air, too, because plans for a new road, Ownsby Parkway, would cut his property in half. The road is part of Celina's thoroughfare plan which shows Ownsby Parkway extending east of Custer Road.