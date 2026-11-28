Ontario prosecutors seek a 25-year prison sentence for a Canadian man who pleaded guilty to aiding 14 suicides after selling products knowing buyers were likely to use them to kill themselves.

York Regional Police Inspector Simon James speaks in Mississauga, Ontario, on Aug. 29, 2023, with the image of Kenneth Law, a Canadian man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self harm, displayed on the screen.

Prosecutors seek a 25-year sentence for Kenneth Law for aiding in 14 suicides in Canada by selling lethal products online. Kenneth Law said his actions were "categorically wrong" and promised never to repeat them. NEWMARKET, Ontario — Ontario prosecutors on Friday sought a 25-year prison sentence for a Canadian man who pleaded guilty to aiding 14 suicides after selling products online knowing buyers were likely to use them to kill themselves.

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Kenneth Law, 61, apologized to victims' families from the prisoner's box, saying that his actions were"categorically wrong" and promising never to repeat them. Prosecutors argued that Law was motivated by money. His lawyers sought a 12-year sentence, describing him as a misguided believer in the right to die rather than a"mercenary predator.