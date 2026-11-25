LaKesha Womack settled a 2019 Budget Car Rental bill for a Toyota Corolla she never returned, allowing prosecutors to drop the felony charge.

Marco Rubio's 2028 stock surges among House Republicans as Trump insiders split on VanceNation’s largest grocery chain cuts thousands of jobs — sparks fury over who it’s hiring instead: 'Insanity'Tuberville suggests Texans 'flee the woke-show' for Alabama after blue wave midterm elections Trump pauses turkey pardon to salute US troops guarding Strait of Hormuz: 'Watch over and protect'Obama judge's Omar warrant unsealing directly contradicts his own decision in Trump case, DOJ saysTrump to award Giuliani Presidential Medal of Freedom Boston marks Thanksgiving as ‘Day of Mourning’ while historic Plymouth battles anti-Thanksgiving activistsBiden's first-year fundraising fails to crack 1% of Obama's library haul as questions swirl over legacyNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warns on Ukraine war risks ahead of Trump meetingTuberville urges Texans to 'flee the woke-show' for Alabama after Democratic gainsSen John Kennedy: I may have to send Abdul El-Sayed a fruit basket to cheer him upLoudoun County teaching guide includes lesson calling Thanksgiving ‘day of mourning’Rep.

-elect LaKesha Womack, D-N.C. , poses for a portrait after Congressional freshmen of the 120th Congress participated in a group photograph on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. — just two days after appearing in court on a felony summons and just days before paying the settlement for an unreturned rental car.

Also read Man, now 70, convicted of raping child under age 11 in 2020

, flipping a Republican-held seat, a North Carolina Democrat settled a 2019 rental car bill for a car she did not return, allowing prosecutors to drop a felony charge. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III, a fellow Democrat, dropped the case that featured a court summons served to Rep. -elect LaKesha Womack, D-N.C. , at a campaign event Oct. 11, more than six years after the Jan. 14, 2020 summons was secured by prosecutors.

Womack said she did not know she was wanted for a felony because she was homeless at the time and not able to receive mail. She paid off the rental car company as part of an agreement last week. DEMOCRAT WHO TOPPLED GOP INCUMBENT WILL HEAD TO COURT ON FELONY CHARGE JUST DAYS AFTER ELECTION UPSET Rep. -elect LaKesha Womack, D-N.C.

, used her battle with diabetes, a hospital stay, single motherhood and homelessness in her campaign to flip a Republican House seat in the once-red state of North Carolina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On November 16, 2026, this office was informed of an agreement reached between Defendant Womack and the rental dealer," Merriweather's DA office wrote in a statement Tuesday. "In the days that followed, we were able to confirm that the victim rental corporation received a sum of money from the Defendant equal to an assessed rental cost from the day the vehicle was deemed overdue until the day it came back into the possession of the victim corporation.

"In a subsequent phone call with a prosecutor, representatives for the victim rental corporation said explicitly that the corporation did not wish to proceed further with prosecution and considered the matter resolved. "member, and nearly seven years after the summons was issued. The rental car agreement was from Oct. 11, 2019, according to the district attorney, and the car was seized by local law enforcement on Dec. 4, 2019.

Womack said she did not receive the official felony court summons until Oct. 11, 2026 — less than a month before the midterm elections — when an officer personally handed her the paperwork at a campaign event. Rep. -elect LaKesha Womack, D-N.C. , went from Election Day to a felony court summons a week earlier this month and now heads to her swearing in to Congress in early January.

Womack has spoken publicly about being homeless without a permanent mailing address after moving back to Charlotte in 2016 to work on the Hillary Clinton campaign..

"I was struggled so bad that there were days that I wanted to end my life – that I did not think I was strong enough to push forward. "At one point, I had a rental car, and I did not return the rental car on time. I did not know that they had filed a case against me, because, again, I was homeless and I had no place to receive mail, so I didn't get any notification about it.

" She added she was"going to figure out how much money do y'all need" to settle. That happened after her first court appearance, according to the district attorney's office's news release. Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

, was just a one-term House member, having served in the North Carolina State House from 2003 to 2025, including five terms as state House speaker from 2015. Just a week prior, Womack defeated incumbent Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C. , by roughly two points in the race to represent14th Congressional District.

She had rebuked campaign attack ads from friends of Moore targeting her late in the race, calling"the timing of my court date especially frustrating" and saying diabetes, an intensive car visit, single motherhood and homelessness contributed to her delinquency.

"I have experienced some incredibly difficult chapters in my life, including a serious medical emergency that required hospitalization in intensive care," Womack told WBTV-3 just days before the election. "As a single mother living with type 1 Diabetes, that experience was frightening, overwhelming and life-changing. Like millions of Americans, I learned firsthand how quickly an unexpected medical crisis can disrupt your health, financial stability, and ability to provide for your family.

" The charge, felony failure to return hired property, stemmed from a 2019 Toyota Corolla with an estimated value of $20,000 that Womack rented from Budget Car Rental on Aug. 27, 2019, according to prosecutors and court records. Womack renewed the agreement twice, with the final rental period beginning Oct. 7, 2019, before local law enforcement recovered the vehicle and returned it to the company Dec. 4, 2019.

Womack’s attorney, Harold Cogdell Jr., told NBC News in a statement Tuesday that his client had been"unaware a criminal summons had issued" for nearly seven years and moved quickly to settle the balance once notified. Cogdell noted that the Corolla was returned undamaged 41 days before the criminal charge was filed. The felony became a central attack line in the closing stretch of the race, with Republican ads warning voters against electing a"felony defendant.

""How is she going to be an advocate for our community when she can't manage her own personal affairs? " Moore's campaign told Fox News Digital last month. "As an attorney for over 30 years, I think everyone should be held to the same standard of justice, and this situation is no different. Free legal advice: When the rental agreement ends, so does your right to keep the car.

"Eric Mack is a breaking news reporter and writer Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with a particular interest in stories that lead the news cycle on politics, elections, foreign affairs and government.