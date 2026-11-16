Prosecutor warns pleading the Fifth could devastate Nvidia in Jensen Huang testimony probe

Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify behind closed doors as House panels probe alleged AI chip diversion to China and intel ties. DOJ/SEC probes and shareholder suits mount, raising Fifth Amendment stakes.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 16: NVIDIA Corp. CEO Jensen Huang attends a joint press conference with representatives of Fujitsu Ltd., FANUC Corp., YASKAWA Electric Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. on July 16, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan.

The companies announced plans to explore business opportunities in physical AI in collaboration with the robotics industry, as well as to develop a collaborative control platform that bridges the digital and physical worlds by integrating NVIDIA's open physical AI technologies. Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is preparing to testify behind closed doors before congressional investigators this week as federal authorities examine possible national security breaches involving advanced artificial intelligence technology and a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

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The congressional testimony comes days after Huang's departure from Nvidia following revelations of an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. Three House committees are seeking answers about whether sensitive American technology was compromised and what company executives may have known about potential security risks.

Nvidia is also facing shareholder lawsuits, while some of Huang's supporters in Silicon Valley are reportedly pushing for his return to the company he helped build into one of the world's most influential technology firms. Former federal prosecutor Jonathan Fahey joined The National News Desk to discuss Huang's legal exposure, what investigators would need to establish to pursue criminal charges and whether the former CEO could eventually return to Nvidia.

Fahey said Huang's decision to cooperate with congressional investigators suggests he and his attorneys may believe he can answer questions without exposing himself to criminal liability. However, Fahey warned that the investigation presents significant legal challenges, particularly with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission examining different aspects of the controversy.

"There is a lot of potential Fifth Amendment exposure with not only DOJ investigations going on, but SEC investigations," Fahey said. The Fifth Amendment protects individuals from being compelled to provide testimony that could incriminate them in a criminal proceeding. Fahey said Huang's legal team would need to carefully evaluate whether his testimony could be used against him in a federal investigation.

"His lawyers and he must be very confident that he doesn't have Fifth Amendment exposure, which means, will his truthful answers incriminate him? " Fahey said. He emphasized that the legal questions surrounding congressional testimony can be complicated when multiple investigations are underway. Asked whether Huang would answer substantive questions or invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination, Fahey suggested that refusing to testify could create additional problems for Nvidia.

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"It would be devastating to the company if he were to take the Fifth. " The congressional investigation is focused in part on whether Nvidia's advanced AI chips were transferred to China in violation of U.S. export restrictions. The United States has imposed controls on certain advanced semiconductors because of concerns that the technology could strengthen China's military, intelligence and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Nvidia's chips are widely used in data centers and AI systems, making the company's international business relationships an important national security concern. Fahey said prosecutors would likely focus on whether Singapore-based Megaspeed International improperly diverted restricted technology to China and whether anyone at Nvidia knew about such activity.

"They are looking for things like, was Megaspeed, that company in Singapore, diverting the chips to China in violation of export control law? " Fahey said. "And did people in Nvidia, whether Jensen Huang or anyone else, know that they were in fact doing those things? " He said determining where the chips ultimately ended up would be one of the most important parts of the investigation.

"The most concerning thing is, did these chips go somewhere they weren't supposed to go, which would be to China? " Fahey said. The investigation also involves Huang's relationship with a woman associated with Megaspeed who is suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence. That relationship has raised questions about whether the former CEO may have been targeted as part of an intelligence-gathering operation or whether the company was exposed to additional security risks.

Fahey said investigators would need evidence showing not only that restricted technology was transferred improperly, but also what the people involved knew about the transactions.

"It's really going to go down to a knowledge, to a negligence or reckless type of standard as to what people knew about where these chips were going," Fahey said. The precise legal standard would depend on the federal statute involved. Criminal export-control violations generally require proof of the mental state specified by the applicable law. Fahey acknowledged that the relationship between Huang and the woman associated with Megaspeed could heighten investigators' concerns.

He said investigators would likely examine whether the relationship influenced business decisions or provided access to information about the company's technology and customers. However, Fahey cautioned that investigators must also consider the possibility that no illegal transfer occurred.

"We have to certainly consider that as well. " The investigation is also creating new legal challenges for Nvidia as shareholders question whether company executives properly disclosed information that could have affected investors. The lawsuits reportedly focus on what Nvidia's leadership knew about Huang's relationship, potential national security vulnerabilities and whether the company met its disclosure obligations.

Fahey said investors seeking to hold Nvidia or its former CEO responsible would need to demonstrate that the company failed to disclose material information or made misleading statements that contributed to financial losses.

"They would have to prove that the company knew of certain things and didn't disclose them properly to investors," Fahey said. "The investors relied on either disclosures or nondisclosures to their detriment, and that they lost money because of it. " Fahey pointed to Nvidia's recent stock performance as one reason the litigation could become significant. He argued that the central issue will be whether Nvidia complied with its obligations to inform investors about material risks.

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"Was Nvidia forthcoming about what all the requirements and disclosure obligations they have to their investors? " Fahey asked. The controversy has created uncertainty for Nvidia as the company navigates a leadership transition while facing federal scrutiny and questions about its corporate governance. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and helped transform it into a major supplier of the advanced processors powering the artificial intelligence industry.

His departure has prompted speculation about whether the company could eventually bring him back, particularly given his role in Nvidia's growth and technological development. The interview addressed reports that some Silicon Valley executives and supporters are advocating for Huang's return despite the ongoing investigations. Fahey said reinstating Huang before those inquiries are resolved could expose Nvidia to additional legal and reputational risks.

"I think there would be tremendous legal risk to bring him back before these investigations are finalized because no one really knows what they will find out," Fahey said. He explained that even if investigators ultimately determine no criminal conduct occurred, the company could still face questions about its disclosures, internal oversight and handling of the controversy.

"Even if there's nothing criminal involved, there's going to be some deep digging into disclosures and other things," Fahey said. Fahey acknowledged Huang's success as a business leader but argued that the unresolved investigations would complicate any immediate return.

"I think it would be a really high risk to bring him back, despite the fact he's been extraordinarily successful," Fahey said. He suggested that Nvidia would likely want the federal investigations and shareholder litigation to reach a more definitive stage before considering such a decision.

"That's the reason he won't be brought back, in my view, until at least things are resolved," Fahey said. However, Fahey did not rule out the possibility of Huang returning to the company at some point in the future. He said the timing would depend on the outcome of the investigations and whether Nvidia's board believes the former CEO could return without creating additional risks.

"I think it would have to be a long time down the road because just some of these personal incidents did affect the company as well," Fahey said. He emphasized that the consequences of the controversy extend beyond the question of whether criminal laws were violated. Even if prosecutors decline to bring charges, Nvidia could still face litigation and corporate governance questions stemming from the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure.

"I don't think it's in dispute at this point, although arguably personal, but I think it would have to be a long time coming before this happened," Fahey said. The congressional testimony represents a significant development as investigators attempt to determine whether sensitive American technology was improperly transferred and whether anyone at Nvidia knowingly participated in or overlooked potential export-control violations.

For Fahey, the most important questions remain what Huang and other company officials knew, whether restricted chips reached China and whether Nvidia fulfilled its obligations to shareholders. He cautioned against assuming that criminal wrongdoing occurred before investigators establish the facts.

"It's also possible the chips were not diverted," Fahey said. "We have to certainly consider that as well. " As Huang prepares to appear before congressional investigators, Nvidia faces mounting pressure to address national security concerns, investor questions and uncertainty about its future leadership. Fahey said the outcome of the investigations will be critical in determining whether the controversy leads to criminal charges, additional civil liability or a possible path for Huang to return to the company.

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