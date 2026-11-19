A Dane County prosecutor declined to charge Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson in the July 22 fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz, 38, a Black man, in Madison, Wisconsin, prompting calls for justice and protests.

A Wisconsin police officer who shot and killed a 38-year-old Black man in Madison in July will not face criminal charges, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday.

The decision sparked calls for justice from the victim's family and community advocates, and city leaders braced for more protests. The officer, Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, who is white, shot and killed Corey Ruiz, 38, on July 22. Baitinger-Peterson has more than a decade of experience in law enforcement. He was one of four officers who responded to calls about someone checking parked cars and an alleged burglary attempt, police said.

Also read Madison police shooting: No charges for officer in Corey Ruiz's death

The officers surrounded Ruiz, who was on a bicycle. Ozanne said in a statement that deadly force was reasonable. He said Ruiz resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple Taser attempts while officers tried to take him into custody. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said two officers tried to use a Taser on Ruiz but were not successful.

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Ruiz brandished a knife and injured Baitinger-Peterson, the department said. Ozanne said his decision was a correct interpretation of the law. He said a person does not have to like or agree with the law, but he is sworn to apply the law to the facts at hand. He said the law applies equally to law enforcement and to those who are not.

Family Attorney Rejects No Charges Decision

Ruiz's family and their attorney, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, rejected the decision. Speaking at a news conference surrounded by the family, Crump said nothing in the videos the district attorney showed them justified the shooting. He said the video shows officers tackle Ruiz, tase him, kick him, and then the officer executes him. Crump said the video is the objective unbiased witness.

He called it one of the worst excessive force cases he has worked on. He said Ruiz was on the ground when he was shot three times. He said one shot hit Ruiz in the chest and the kill shot hit him in the head. Crump said the medical examiner told the family that Ruiz would have survived if the third shot to the head had not been fired.

He said the killing was clearly an excessive use of force and was unjustifiable, unreasonable, unnecessary, and unconstitutional. The victim's brother, Adam Ruiz, told reporters the prosecutor has mistreated the family. Adam Ruiz said, We're destroyed. He said, We won't accept this.

Ozanne said he reached his decision after reviewing evidence that included police reports, diagrams, surveillance videos, police squad car videos, and citizen videos. Madison police officers do not wear body cameras. One police dash-camera video captures the moment three officers tried to wrestle Ruiz into submission. They repeatedly yell, He's got a knife!

Video Shows Officer Fires Three Shots

He's got a knife! The weapon is visible in his right hand, the blade pointed downward, as a fourth officer arrives and deploys a Taser. Ruiz stumbles and falls onto his right side before Baitinger-Peterson fires three shots at close range. Baitinger-Peterson has not replied to an email sent Thursday seeking comment.

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He told investigators during an interview days after the shooting that he got on his knees and grabbed Ruiz's right arm before realizing Ruiz was holding a knife, according to records released Thursday. He said he was struggling to control the arm and feared Ruiz would stab the officers. He said he fired a third time because he did not think the first two shots had struck Ruiz, since Ruiz's facial expression and body did not change.

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said he trusts the city's police officers but realizes the decision not to bring charges will bring various emotions. He urged protesters to remain peaceful. Patterson said the police will conduct an internal review of the shooting, and all officers involved will remain on administrative leave.

Police Union Supports Officer Use of Force

Jim Palmer, executive director of the police union Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said in a statement that the decision that the officer's use of deadly force was legally justified is supported by the evidence and consistent with the legal standards governing the use of force by law enforcement officers. It was the third time since 2012 that Madison police had shot and killed someone in the same neighborhood.

The killing sparked days of protests and forced the city to reckon with calls for police reform to address racial justice issues. Baitinger-Peterson and the other three officers who interacted with Ruiz that day have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. While bystanders captured the confrontation on video, there is no body camera footage because Madison police officers do not wear them.

Body Cameras Planned By 2027 Donation

All Madison police officers could be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2027 thanks to a $350,000 donation from a local nonprofit that city officials announced in September. The donation will help cover operational expenses, while other costs are being funded through grants and other means. Associated Press journalist Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia contributed.