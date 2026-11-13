Pros & Cons of Nick Martinez Joining the Mets Starting Rotation

Nick Martinez may not be among the highly discussed free agent options for the Mets this offseason, but he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career an

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez might not be at the top of the New York Mets' free agent list, but he's still someone worth considering for the rotation.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Nick Martinez may not be among the highly discussed free agent options for the Mets this offseason, but he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career and could fit the profile David Stearns is looking for in the rotation. Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA in 180 innings in 2026 and a 2.81 ERA in the playoffs.projects his market value at 2 years, $42.68 million, a significant AAV, but a short-term commitment.

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Even if the Mets acquire Tarik Skubal or another ace-level option, an additional proven starter would greatly help a young rotation. That said, Martinez is unique among the other free agent starters. His ceiling is high, as proven in 2026, but there's a good amount of risk in investing in his future, making it all the more important to analyze his pros and cons.

If the Mets want to have success in the postseason, they need a starter who can be utilized in the bullpen. It's very difficult to win in October strictly using your relievers. Oftentimes, starters need help carrying the load, and much of the current Mets staff is too young to have any experience in that role. Martinez has 151 relief appearances over his nine seasons, pitching to a 2.87 ERA with 200 strikeouts.

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This includes Game 4 of the World Series against the Brewers, when he pitched two scoreless innings, helping the Rays get their only win of the series. , the current bullpen is full of inexperience. Martinez would offer a proven arm, flexible through inevitable injuries and poor performance, as we saw in 2026. Much has been made of the clubhouse struggles that the Mets have had in recent years.

It's not the reason for poor performance, but it creates a poor culture that only gets worse through losing and the pressures of playing in New York. He specifically cited his role in the clubhouse and the leadership he possessed, which has been severely lacking with the Mets. , there seems to be a bit of a power struggle, at least in the past.

Martinez would bring a presence that the Mets don't currently have: someone who takes charge and brings the team together, which is key for a young manager like Andy Green. At 36 years old, it's fair to wonder how much Martinez has left in the tank. He has over 1,100 big- league innings, not counting his four seasons in Japan.

If you compare this with some of his fellow free agents like Clay Holmes and Michael King, the difference in age and innings pitched is jarring. 2026 was also his first season exclusively as a starter. He'd started plenty of games in prior seasons, but never reached 180 innings until now. The Mets haven't shied away from relievers turned starters; it worked very well with Holmes, to the point where thereMartinez had just 109 strikeouts in 180 innings last season.

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While that's not inherently a bad thing, as it worked for the Rays' elite defense, it might be a little tougher for the Mets to handle. That number should improve next year with a full season of A.J. Ewing in center field and Carson Benge continuing to develop, but the infield is still a major question mark. Lindor and Marcus Semien both had down years defensively, and first base is still in flux.

These are areas Stearns needs to address; after all, a good defensive first baseman would solve a lot of their problems. Until that happens, though, pitchers who rely on defense are a tougher sell to Mets fans. Martinez was one of the more impressive pitchers of 2026, especially considering his journey to reach the pinnacle of his career thus far.

However, every opportunity brings risk - something Stearns needs to keep in mind to have success this offseason. Anthony Walsh is a writer for Mets On SI, with experience covering the team for Last Word On Sports and The Lead. He is a graduate of Montclair State University with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Communication. Anthony has also interviewed baseball figures in his time with WMSC Radio, as well as covered Division III sports at The Montclarion.