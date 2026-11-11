Pros and Cons of Turning To Fernando Mendoza Now

The Raiders are turning to page to the rookie quarterback.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round pick, subsequently triggering the beginning of the Fernando Mendoza era.was always a possibility, but based on how the Raiders' season has unfolded in recent weeks and the Vikings' desperation for a reliable quarterback, this move had to happen. Not to mention, the Raiders received a third-round pick, which is incredible value for Cousins at this stage in his career.

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Nevertheless, Mendoza is slated for his first career start in Week 10, and barring anything unforeseen, he is Las Vegas' starting quarterback moving forward. With that in mind, here are the pros and cons of the Raiders thrusting the No. 1 overall pick onto the field at this specific time. Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza practices before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If you look at the history of the NFL, especially in recent memory, sitting rookie quarterbacks for the season has proven beneficial for those players. For example, Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love sat behind seasoned veterans - Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers. Mahomes started the season finale, while Love learned from the bench for multiple seasons.

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Sitting Mendoza for the entire season was the coaching staff's original plan, but as Las Vegas continued to lose games and the Vikings came to the table with an offer too good to turn down, the Raiders' hand was forced.. That said, Mendoza will now have eight weeks of on-field experience to provide film for himself and the coaching staff to assess.

Assuming Mendoza stays healthy for the rest of the season, he'll have extensive experienceOct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Mendoza won't be afforded an acclimation period. The Indiana product will make his debut on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who arguably have the league's best defense.

The Raiders follow that game with a two-game road slate against the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. Ideally, a team wants to provide their incoming rookie quarterback with a soft-landing opponent. Based on the timing of the trade deadline, Las Vegas can't do that for Mendoza. It's important to note that if Mendoza struggles during this span, which is legitimately possible, Raider Nation shouldn't panic.

Growing pains are part of the development process, and these upcoming opponents all have above-average defenses. Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.