Buying a refurbished console can be a cost-effective way to get a gaming machine that performs like new. However, it comes with some risks and drawbacks that you should be aware of. In this article, we will discuss the pros and cons of buying a refurbished console and what you should expect when purchasing one.

When buying a refurbished console, you can save money while getting a machine that performs like new. However, the biggest drawback is that it comes as-is, with no formal way of knowing its working condition until you try it.

Buying from the original manufacturer (OEM) removes a lot of the risk, but third-party refurbishers are okay if they're certified and their products are highly rated. Refurbishers inspect, clean, and repair the console before shipping it to you, but you might still get cosmetic imperfections, missing accessories, or high-wear components. You can expect to get the standard accessories if you buy from the OEM, but third-party refurbishers may include generic replacements or none at all.

The point of refurbishing a console is to return it to its original condition, but visible signs of wear may not completely disappear. If you need to sell the console, the potential buyer will see the physical imperfections and try to negotiate a lower price. Reputable sellers grade refurbished products based on their cosmetic condition. When buying a refurbished product, it's crucial to always have some warranty attached to it.

Some sellers don't include one, and you should stay away from those. If there is a warranty, especially from the manufacturer or a certified refurbisher, you will get a shorter warranty period. Nintendo and some sellers like Back Market offer a year of warranty, signaling confidence in their work restoring the console to meet specific performance standards. Buying a refurbished console still comes with some level of risk, but it's better than buying used.

You get a warranty, although it won't be the same length as a new unit in most scenarios. Other than shorter warranties, other drawbacks you need to worry about are cosmetic imperfections, missing accessories, the state of its high-wear components, and battery degradation (handheld consoles only)





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