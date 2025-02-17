Proposed NIH Cuts Threaten San Diego's Economic Engine

U.S. Representative Scott Peters warns of the severe consequences of proposed spending cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the San Diego region and the nation as a whole.

San Diego's economy relies heavily on four key sectors: the military, tourism, border trade, and science and technology. This was emphasized by U.S. Representative Scott Peters , who expressed deep concern over proposed spending cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by the Trump administration. The administration aims to limit indirect spending at the agency to 15%, a move that Peters believes will have a detrimental impact on both the nation and the San Diego region.

Peters argued that these cuts will result in over $800 million in reductions for the state of California, a state that heavily relies on NIH funding for crucial basic research. He highlighted the significant impact on his district, California 50, which received nearly a billion dollars in NIH funding last year alone. Legal experts, such as Attorney Dan Eaton, have pointed out the crucial role of the courts in ensuring that federal agencies adhere to Congressional decisions regarding the allocation of federal funds. They emphasize that the courts act as a safeguard against potential misuse or misdirection of public funds





