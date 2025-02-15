Proposed New York Law Would Require Teaching of January 6 Capitol Riot

New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine proposes legislation to mandate the teaching of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot in K-12 schools alongside historical events like the Holocaust and slavery.

Proposed legislation in New York State aims to mandate the inclusion of discussions about the January 6 , 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol in K-12 school curriculums. Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Democrat representing Glen Cove, introduced this bill, A3966, last month. If enacted, it would amend existing state law to require the teaching of January 6 , 2021, and its subsequent events, alongside pivotal historical events like the Holocaust, slavery, and the Great Famine in Ireland.

These lessons, according to current law, are designed to cultivate a spirit of patriotism and civic engagement while fostering moral and intellectual development in students. Students aged 8 and above would be required to receive these educational sessions. \Assemblyman Lavine, in a press release, emphasized that A3966, if passed, would ensure the significance of January 6, 2021, is not overshadowed 'despite the efforts of our current president.' He stated, 'Not since the War of 1812, when British forces set fire to the Capitol, have the halls of power in Washington been overtaken by violent intruders as they were on January 6th.' He further stressed the responsibility of New York educators to guide students in understanding the events of that day and analyzing the lasting impact of this historical moment. \The introduction of this legislation occurred less than two weeks after former President Donald Trump granted pardons to individuals convicted or charged in relation to the Capitol riot. President Trump declared that approximately 1,500 individuals would be affected by this presidential action, stating during a press conference last month, 'These people have already served years in prison and they've served them viciously. It's been a terrible, terrible thing.' Prior to his inauguration, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the U.S. House committee that investigated the riot, including Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and former congresswoman Liz Cheney. Both individuals were subsequently awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Biden. Notably, in December, President Trump had accused Cheney and Representative Thompson, who co-led the House committee, of 'destroying' evidence and called for their imprisonment. He criticized Cheney's actions, stating they were 'inexcusable,' along with those of Thompson and the 'un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps.' In response to the preemptive pardons, Representatives Cheney and Thompson issued a joint statement last month, asserting that they were pardoned 'not for breaking the law but for upholding it'





