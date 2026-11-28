Astrophysicist Pete Worden and aerospace engineer Fred Kennedy propose Project CERES, a mission utilizing nuclear thermal propulsion to establish a refueling hub and scientific base on the dwarf planet Ceres by 2038, aiming to create a scalable transportation network for the outer solar system.

The Dwarf Planet Ceres has long captivated astrobiologists with the tantalizing possibility that it holds the kind of rich chemistry that could have led to ancient microbial life.

NASA's Dawn mission which orbited this Main Belt asteroid in 2015 found that Ceres was rife with subsurface water ice, ammonia, nitrogen, and hydrogen. But a new proposal by two aerospace veterans would capitalize on Ceres's rich chemistry to set up humanity's first interplanetary transport node. That is, a base to use for refueling and as a jumping off point for destinations in the outer solar system or even beyond.

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The mission would at the same time tackle Ceres’ astrobiological mysteries. For sixty years every deep-space mission we’ve flown has been a one-off: each carries all its own fuel from Earth, heads out, and leaves nothing behind, astrophysicist Pete Worden, co-author of the project proposal, Chairman of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation, and Laureate Professor at the University of Arizona in Tucson, told me via email.