As officials in Elbert County continue to weigh the pros and cons of a proposed data center on the eastern part of the county, communities outside of Elbert County are weighing in.

LIMON, Colo. - As officials in Elbert County continue to weigh the pros and cons of a proposed data center on the eastern part of the county, communities outside of Elbert County are weighing in.

Developers of the Colorado Plains Ranch project tout how the proposed site is at a minimum 15 miles from the nearest Elbert County community. But in the map provided on developers' website , the nearest community is not listed, presumably due to the fact it is not located in Elbert County. Limon City Manager Greg Tacha said water was his first worry when he learned the project would sit near the town's wells.

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"Knowing it was going to be on the property, it is, it concerned me knowing where our wells are located and the amount of water that I had heard that data centers can use," Tacha told Denver7's Tyler Melito Thursday. "Our closest well and our best producing well is 1.3, 1.4 miles from the eastern edge of this property. " Tacha said the region has few water options.

"Where we are located, we are 75 miles south of the Platte River and 80 or 85 miles north of the Arkansas River," Tahca explained. "There is no other water resources above ground between there. Everybody relies on well water, no matter what community is out in eastern Colorado, and it's just something that's really become important to us.

" Tacha said he was surprised the town was not told about the project sooner, adding that he did not find out about it until midsummer. He also questioned how much research the developer had done.

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"I don't believe until I showed up at the planning commission hearings that they were even aware that the town alignment had wells in the area," Tacha said. Tacha said there are also questions about how different water sources interact.

"If you have the Laramie Fox Hills aquifer, and we rely on the big sandy alluvial. That they will argue that those don't have anything to do with each other, but some of the different studies have shown that water levels do change between the aquifer and the alluvial," he said.

"If they are going to use the aquifer, how do we make sure that that still doesn't reduce the alluvial where our water comes from? " On Wednesday, Tacha and other Limon leaders presented their concerns to Elbert County commissioners during public comment. They included assurances from the developers that there would be protection of water quality and quantity. For residents, the project stirs mixed feelings about progress and preservation.

Limon resident John Sullivan said he understands why data centers are needed.

"I understand the need for a data center. Well, let's face it. We all, we're getting used to just if we need to know a fact, we need to know the weather, whatever we need. It's right there on our phone, and we click the button.

What drives all of that? There's got to be data centers, or there's a certain amount of hardware behind it," Sullivan said. Still, Sullivan said many people in the area make their living off the land, and he worries about the water.

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"Water certainly a drain on resources. That's the biggest concern," Sullivan said.

"Even our aquifer is being depleted not just with our use, but it's just a matter of time. " Sullivan said he is skeptical of assurances from the developer. "They say that they're not going to take water, but I think that they really will," he said. He suggested the project could go somewhere else.

"Can we put it elsewhere? " asked Sullivan. "I don't want to have to see it," Sullivan said. "I would prefer that they use existing structures and repurpose them.

Alan McDonald, who works in Limon, said he was not happy about the project and questioned its value to the community.

"They don't do anything. People out here don't need processing power. The only thing we use AI for is Google search," McDonald said. McDonald also questioned how many jobs the project would bring.

"There's not going to be any jobs. It's going to be a couple janitors, a couple tech people. Not a lot for people out here. And we already got construction going on with the windmills," he said.

Colorado Plains Ranch developers on their website claim the site will create"Hundreds of Permanent Jobs". On Thursday, Elbert County commissioners decided to postpone a vote on rezoning the land where the data center to Dec. 9, saying how they would like to review changes to the developer's proposal and allow time so concerns brought by Limon leaders are addressed. Proposed Elbert County data center impacts could be felt outside community if built