Proposed Eames museum in Novato could juice local economy

The center at the former Birkenstock campus is expected to generate an estimated $14 million in visitor spending.

The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity has released renderings for its plans to transform the former Birkenstock building in Novato into a museum. A plan to transform the former Birkenstock campus in Novato into an art and design museum could help boost the economy in northern Marin.

The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity submitted its master plan to the city last week and hopes to break ground on its ambitious adaptive reuse project in 2028, with initial openings projected to begin in 2030. The museum is projected to attract approximately 200,000 visitors annually, create 85 to 120 jobs and generate an estimated $14 million in annual visitor spending for the local economy.

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Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics in Los Angeles, compared the project to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which opened in Los Angeles in September.

“These are the kind of gemstones that most local economic crowns would love to have,” Thornberg said. “Everybody’s looking for that economic driver. Bringing in external money is the best way to increase prosperity in the local economy. ” He said that Novato has been, for the most part, just “a pit stop for people going to the Bay Area after visiting wine country.

” Marin County Supervisor Brian Colbert said, “This will be a paradigm of placemaking for Marin and the region. Visitors who come for the museum will stay for our restaurants, our retail shops and our hotels. ” Novato Mayor Rachel Farac said, “I’m really excited. Our thinking is that it is going to draw a lot of people to Novato.

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” According to the institute’s financial projections, visitors to the museum could generate an additional $1.8 million in annual spending at local retail businesses in Novato and surrounding communities, resulting in at least $163,000 in annual local and state sales tax revenues. The projections, prepared by Strategic Economics, also foresee the museum attracting as many as 23,100 additional annual overnight visitors to Marin County, adding another $4.5 million annually in accommodations spending.

The Eames Institute, a nonprofit incorporated in 2019 for the purpose of preserving and cataloging the design archives of Ray and Charles Eames, purchased the 88.5-acre former Birkenstock property for $36 million in 2025. The husband-and-wife design team were known best for their mass-produced ergonomic furniture such as the Eames lounge chair and ottoman. The former Birkenstock building in Novato, Calif. , on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The Novato property includes a 38,000-square-foot office building and a 136,000-square-foot warehouse that were built in 1964 for the McGraw-Hill publishing company. The warehouse features a hyperbolic paraboloid roof that resembles a gigantic egg crate. The campus was designed by John Savage Bolles, a prominent modernist architect whose other Bay Area work included the IBM campus in San Jose, Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco and Candlestick Park.

McGraw-Hill moved out in 1991 and was replaced by Birkenstock a year later. Birkenstock, a shoe company that rode a wave of popularity fueled by the hippie movement during the 1960s and 1970s, left in 2020. The institute’s master plan calls for turning the warehouse into a museum that will include one of the largest single-span spaces for art installations in the country, running nearly 400 feet long by 120 feet wide.

A mezzanine will be added, boosting the floor area of the museum to 185,000 square feet. The museum also will feature six interconnected galleries for the permanent and traveling exhibitions; workshops and other maker spaces; and a 275-seat theater. The building will include a casual cafe, a daytime bistro and a restaurant for evening dining.

Exterior walls will be removed from the adjacent office building, converting it into a pavilion that will be used for retreats, lectures, seminars and other gatherings. Recessed glass façades will be installed along the warehouse’s north and south sides, creating porches and easy access to gardens. This isn’t the institute’s first investment in North Bay real estate. In May 2024, it paid $20 million to purchase a 193-acre property approximately 8 miles to the north at 101 San Antonio Road.

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That site was originally the home of World College West, a liberal arts school that opened in 1973 and closed in 1992 because of inadequate funding. The prior owner of the property, the Hoffman Institute, leased it until the end of May. Kate Treen, a spokesperson for the institute, said it currently “is sitting idle.

” John Cary, the director and cofounder of the Eames Institute, has previously said the plan is to operate that property as an educational retreat where people visiting the museum can stay. Treen, however, said, “The institute is hyper-focused on the museum and currently has no development plans for the retreat center. ” The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity has released renderings for its plans to transform the former Birkenstock building in Novato into a museum.

The museum is the brainchild of Cary and Llisa Demetrios, the institute’s other cofounder. Demetrios is a granddaughter of Ray and Charles Eames and the institute’s chief curator. She has lived for 30 years on a ranch in Sonoma County, where she raised her family. Demetrios said her grandparents’ design was grounded in curiosity and finding beauty in the practical and the functional.

“The museum carries that spirit forward,” she said. “It feels especially meaningful to do so in a building that asked us to do the same: work within a remarkable existing structure to imagine what else it can become. ”“The institute does not disclose or discuss donor contributions,” she said. According to federal filings compiled by ProPublica, the institute received about $165.4 million in contributions from 2021 through 2024.

“We aim to launch a capital campaign in 2027, once our cost estimating is complete and a meaningful amount has been pledged,” Treen said. One of the institute’s earliest donors was Joe Gebbia, a cofounder of Airbnb and an industrial and graphic designer by training. A biographical account published by Atlanta’s Millennium Gate Museum for a 2024 gala said Gebbia had donated more than $25 million to the Eames Institute.

Last month, a prominent architecture commentator, Christopher Hawthorne, suggested that Gebbia’s political views might sully the Eames legacy. Hawthorne accused Gebbia of amplifying posts associated with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the John Birch Society on X. In August, Gebbia was appointed as the chief design officer of the United States by President Donald Trump. Last year, Gebbia worked as an unpaid volunteer with the Department of Government Efficiency seeking to streamline bureaucratic processes.