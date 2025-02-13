Proposed Cuts to Department of Education Threaten Educational Research and Data-Driven Practices

The Department of Education faces nearly $1 billion in proposed cuts targeting DEI initiatives and research. The Institute of Educational Sciences (IES), a key research arm, is significantly impacted, raising concerns about the future of education research and data-driven decision-making in schools.

The Department of Education is facing proposed cuts of nearly $1 billion, targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ( DEI ) initiatives and research. The Department of Government Efficiency announced the measure on X, stating that DEI training grants and 169 research contracts have already been terminated. The Institute of Education al Sciences ( IES ), a nonpartisan research arm of the Department of Education , is facing significant reductions.

Robert Siegler, a professor of psychology and education at Columbia University, expressed concerns about the potential dissolution of the IES. 'A lot isn't clear, but it's very possible that the IES in its present form will not continue to exist,' he said. 'We think this is a version of throwing out the baby with the bathwater, that, yes, there are some problems that need to be dealt with. But it does support a lot of excellent research.' Siegler highlighted the IES's crucial role in tracking student progress and developing evidence-based recommendations for educators. He expressed dismay over the proposed elimination of the 'What Works Clearinghouse,' an IES organization that evaluates educational programs and identifies effective strategies. 'We try all kinds of things and we squander a lot of money trying things where there's no reason to think it's going to work,' Siegler explained. The potential loss of this resource could lead to misinformed practices in classrooms nationwide. Siegler and co-author Nicole McNeil, professor of psychology at the University of Notre Dame, published an article with The Conversation emphasizing the importance of data-driven decisions in education. They argue that the IES, one of the largest funders of education research in the U.S., plays a vital role in informing public knowledge about America's schools. IES research covers a wide range of topics, from assisting students with fractions to addressing high school dropout rates. While the National Center for Education Statistics, responsible for producing the nation's report card, is not facing cuts, the IES budget represents less than 1 percent of the Department of Education's overall budget, which accounts for up to 4% of total federal spending for 2024. Advocates stress that while reforms may be necessary, severely cutting crucial research initiatives could hinder progress in educational outcomes for students across the nation. The potential loss of data, insights, and effective educational strategies poses a significant challenge for schools striving to improve student outcomes





