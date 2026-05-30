Proposed Cowboys Signing Would Put Serious Pressure on Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele

The Dallas Cowboys have a shaky tackle situation going into 2026 and one analyst has proposed a signing that would be perfect for Dallas.

Those major concerns come at the two tackle spots, where both Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton haven't played up to snuff. Guyton has struggled over each of his first two years in the NFL, and so much so that the Cowboys have thought about.

The veteran has not only given up a ton of sacks and pressures, he is also committing far too many penalties. Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News made an interesting suggestion for the Cowboys to offer a better insurance policy. Hoyt thinks the Cowboys "Adding someone like Decker would add some security to their left tackle situation," Hoyt explained.

"Decker is heading into his 11th season. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2024 for the Detroit Lions. He'll be 33 in August.

"But we're not so sure Decker is going to cost all that much. After all, it's very late in free agency and Decker is not only getting up there in age, he didn't look all that great last season, either. Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker. | David Reginek-Imagn Images, who wanted the veteran to take a pay cut as a result.

Decker was not on board with that, requested his release, and Detroit obliged. Many would see Decker's age and point to that as the reason for his down showing, but the former Pro Bowler wasWhatever you want to chalk it up to, it's not like Decker was awful.

He gave up two sacks and 33 pressures in 14 games and postedand 70.2 run-blocking by PFF in 2025 and surrendered six sacks and 52 total pressures in 17 games. Guyton had aWith the tackle spots being the two biggest question marks on offense in Dallas, the team should absolutely sign Decker if the opportunity is there to do so.

Let him compete with Guyton and/or Steele and may the best men win — and we'd expect Decker to be one of those men in that scenario. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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