Proposal for State Pension Advance to Aid Property Purchase

A think tank suggests that young adults could take a lump sum of over £12,500 from their state pension, delaying it by a year, to help fund a house deposit or other needs, amid concerns about wealth inequality and housing affordability.

A new proposal suggests that young people could receive a lump sum of over £12,500 in exchange for delaying their state pension by one year, aiming to help them onto the property ladder.

The Social Market Foundation (SMF) has put forward the idea, calling it a 'state alternative to the Bank of Mum and Dad'. The advance would be available to individuals who have worked for at least ten years. In the current financial year, the full new state pension is £12,547.60 for those with 35 years of National Insurance credits.

Under the plan, recipients would have to work an extra year before qualifying for the state pension, which is currently set at age 68 for the 28-year-olds the think tank considers eligible. While the money could be used for any purpose, the SMF highlights its potential as a house deposit contribution. For a couple both receiving the payment, the combined sum could nearly cover a 10% deposit on the average British home priced at around £268,000.

The SMF describes the 'Citizens Advance' as a choice: a lump sum now in return for a postponed state pension start. The think tank frames the proposal within the context of wealth inequality, noting the upcoming 'Great Wealth Transfer' of £5.5 trillion from Baby Boomers, but only a third of adults expect to inherit. Without government action, the sense of injustice may grow.

The estimated initial annual cost is £8 billion, but this would be recouped over time through delayed pension payments. By comparison, Britain spent about £146.1 billion on state pensions in 2025-26. The SMF surveyed 2,500 adults aged 25 to 40 about the idea. Eighteen percent said they would use the money to pay off debt, 16% for a house deposit, and 13% to build an emergency fund.

Only 3% would spend it on items like clothing or electronics. Overall, 54% of respondents were positive toward the proposal, 6% opposed it, and 4% said they would never take it. Some respondents shared hopeful perspectives, such as seeing it as a chance to restart their lives or gain stability for their families. The main downside is the required extra year of work before pension eligibility.

Some critics worry the cash injection could inflate house prices, as the increased demand for property might drive up costs. One social media user questioned whether the policy would simply raise house prices by around £12,500, effectively transferring wealth to current homeowners while forcing future retirees to work longer.

In response, the SMF expects any inflationary effect on the housing market to be 'very modest', arguing that only 16% of people would use the advance for property purchase, minimizing market impact. Recent data shows a heavy reliance on family wealth for first-time buyers. Savills research revealed that 53% of first-time buyers received family help for their deposit, totaling £8.3 billion in 2025. Including inheritance, family members gifted £11 billion, underscoring the dependence on intergenerational wealth.

The average age of a first-time buyer in England is now 34, up from 29 in the 1990s, highlighting growing barriers to homeownership. Mortgage rates have risen recently due to geopolitical tensions affecting inflation expectations and delaying interest rate cuts. Prospective buyers or those with expiring fixed-rate deals are advised to explore options promptly.

'This is Money' partners with fee-free broker L&C to offer expert mortgage advice, though this is separate from the SMF proposal





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