Properties in Eaton Fire Burn Area Lacked Assistance, Yet Many Need FEMA Extensions,

Proprieties in Altadena, particularly those along Olive Ave, are still dealing with the aftermath of the Eaton Fire. Fourteen months later, many survivors are also searching for FEMA assistance to aid them back onto their feet. The fire, which claims to have burned over 14,000 acres, took a full month to contain and was found to be ignited from uncommon high tension electrical towers. Ongoing investigations are still finding and processing wreckage, clues, and the like.

Properties along Olive Ave in Altadena on Friday, May 8, 2026. While some construction is growing in the Eaton fire burn area, many survivors have yet to see work begin.

Fourteen months after the fire many need FEMA assistance to be extended. Rep. Judy Chu and fire survivors are asking that Gov. Newsom ask the feds to submit a formal request to FEMA for a 12-month extension of all individual assistance programs.

An investigation into delayed evacuation orders for residents west of Lake Avenue in Altadena during the first hours of the Eaton fire revealed that incident commanders did not intentionally delay those warnings or engage in misconduct, according to a report released Monday, May 18. Instead, fire officials were working with rapidly evolving fire conditions and had no assistance from air support as all aircraft had been grounded for the night amidst strong winds.

The Eaton fire ignited amidst an uncommon wind storm in Eaton Canyon near high-tension electrical towers just past 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2025, and took a month to fully contain. During that time, the fire damaged or destroyed more than 10,000 buildings and claimed 19 lives, ultimately burning more than 14,000 acres from Sierra Madre to Altadena and in the western San Gabriel Mountains.

The cause of the fire has not officially been determined, although the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison seeking more than $40 million in damages for the Eaton fire while claiming an Edison power line was the source of the blaze. During the investigation, it was found that by 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2025, the “Incident Command” was still “blind” to the fire’s movements above on the ridges.

It also found that all radio reports from 2 a.m. to 2:18 a.m. were identifying fire on the mountains and entering the edges of northern Altadena





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Altadena Olive Ave Eaton Fire FEMA Extensions Gov. Newsom Southern California Edison Incident Commander Radio Reports Fire Movement High-Tension Electrical Towers Wind Storm Air Support Norcal General Fire Damage Fire Survivors Losses Eaton Canyon Rubio Canyon Norcal State State-Commissioned Report California Department Of Forestry And Fire Pro U.S. Department Of Justice California Edison Wind Gathered By Power Plants

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