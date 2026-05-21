Promising Deep-Sea Mining Industry: U.S. Agencies Step Up Permit Process, Allowing Companies to Legally Mine Ocean Floor.

... the industry is seen by some as promising, giving a sense ofnationalism and sovereignty to the nation. However, it faces skepticism as companies struggle with uncertain financial models, unclear processing and refining methods, and historically tainted track records. The future and prosperity of the new mining industry depend on these aspects being resolved and the wonders of the deep-sea floor being taken out of dreams and into reality.

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Promising to create a deep-sea mining industry from scratch, businesses have raised millions of dollars from investors, stock prices have soared and federal regulators have raced to fast-track a permitting process. At least nine companies are in talks with the government for access to seabed minerals





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Deep-Sea Mining Trump's Executive Order U.S. Agencies Companies Financial Models Processing And Refining Methods

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