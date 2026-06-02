Prominent Figures Urge ITV to Ban Nadia Sawalha Over Antisemitic Content

Leading Jewish figures in the entertainment industry have written to ITV executives, calling for the channel to ban Nadia Sawalha following her alleged posting of antisemitic content on social media. The actress and presenter, who left the Loose Women panel in April, is reportedly being considered for reinstatement by ITV bosses. However, the group argues that Sawalha's actions, including promoting antisemitic conspiracy narratives and amplifying inflammatory disinformation, are not legitimate political expression but rather antisemitic discourse. They warn that ITV's decision to reinstate her could risk significant reputational damage to both the channel and its programming.

Prominent figures in the entertainment industry have urged ITV to ban Nadia Sawalha from appearing on the channel following accusations of posting antisemitic content on social media.

The actress and presenter, who left the Loose Women panel in April after defending her husband Mark Adderley's anti-Israel rants and sharing controversial videos on Instagram, is reportedly being considered for reinstatement by ITV bosses. However, a group of leading Jewish figures, including former ITV executive Claudia Rosencrantz and former BBC Television Director Danny Cohen, have written to ITV executives expressing their concerns about this prospect.

They argue that Sawalha's actions, including promoting antisemitic conspiracy narratives and amplifying inflammatory disinformation, are not legitimate political expression but rather antisemitic discourse. The letter, signed by over 20 prominent figures in the industry, claims that Sawalha has an 'obsessive online vilification of Jews' and questions whether ITV truly believes it is appropriate for her to return to the show.

The group warns that ITV's decision to reinstate her could risk significant reputational damage to both the channel and its programming. Sawalha, 61, and Adderley, who was recently suspended from the Green Party for comparing Israel to Nazi Germany, have shared platforms online, including videos that refer to 'Israeli false flag' operations. Sawalha has publicly defended her husband, but the group claims that their actions demonstrate 'extremist sympathies.





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Nadia Sawalha ITV Antisemitic Content Loose Women Mark Adderley Green Party Claudia Rosencrantz Danny Cohen Reputation Damage

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