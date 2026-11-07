Prominent Democrats Call for Investigation into Department of Government Efficiency

Rep. Jamie Raskin and Gov. JB Pritzker are calling for an investigation into the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), previously led by Elon Musk, stating that it was a catastrophe for America.

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, said the American people deserve an investigation into the Department of Government Efficiency while leaving The Center for American Progress. , D-Ill. , are calling for an investigation into the Department of Government Efficiency , previously led by Elon Musk, as talks have heated up among Democrats to launch a probe into the multibillionaire..

"Look…DOGE was a catastrophe for America, and at least one committee, I feel pretty certain, will investigate it. It needs to investigate it.

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"The calls for an investigation come as Democrats have started rallying the party to look into corruption under the Trump administration after coming out victorious inDonald Trump DOGE's efforts included deferred resignations and buyouts of employees at federal agencies and contributed to a significant downsizing of the"I mean the whole thing was premised on a lie, and our private information was completely compromised by it," Raskin said. Despite Pritzker saying he had never"heard anything like that" about a potential probe of Musk and DOGE, he agreed that DOGE is worthy of an investigation.

PROGRESSIVE GROUP'S 182-PAGE BLUEPRINT MAPS OUT POTENTIAL DEM INVESTIGATIONS INTO TRUMP, CORPORATE ALLIES"I think there should be a lot of inspection of what DOGE did," Pritzker told Fox News Digital.

"I think that was pretty awful. " But Pritzker didn’t seem so sure that needing an investigation into DOGE also warranted an investigation into Musk himself. Democratic lawmakers have also suggested looking into Musk’s companies' multibillion-dollar contracts with the federal government and, more recently, his role in cutting internet access to the Ukrainian military. Fox News Digital’s Eric Revell contributed to this report.