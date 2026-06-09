Governors Gina Raimondo,Gretchen Whitmer, and Wes Moore, all considered potential Democratic presidential contenders for 2028, have publicly stated they won't pursue the White House. They cite a foCus on current roles and future plans outside elected office, while internal party speculation about their political futures persists.

governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island and Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, both prominent Democrats previously discussed as potential 2028 presidential candidates , have publically ruled out runs for higher office.

Instead, they emphasize focusing on their current gubernatorial duties and considering future plans after thier terms conclude. Raimondo,the U.S. Commerce Secretary, recently addressed speculation after earlier expressing interest. In a podcast, she stated, "I would like the job, I'm not going to lie," but added that with politics in a volatile state, she prefers to let events unfold. She stressed the timeline is extremely long, noting the need to first get through the upcoming midterms.

Raimondo, who was considered for vice president in 2020 before joining President Biden's Cabinet, also highlighted the importance of Democrats refocusing on economic issues that resonate with everyday voters, saying the party had moved too far from "meat-and-potatoes issues.

" Whitmer, often viewed as one of the party's strongest future prospects due to her success in the critical battleground state of Michigan,too firmly dismissed 2028 speculation. In an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, she declared, "I won't be one of them in 2028.

" Despite her denial, political observers continue to monitor her actions as she nears the conclude of her second term. A Michigan Republican strategist noted she hasn't engaged in political travel to early primary states, suggesting she is intentionally stepping back from the national conversation. Whitmer indicated she is exploring life after elected office, seeking advice from former colleagues like Raimondo, Pete Buttigieg, and Paul Ryan and plans to take time before deciding her next steps.

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, another name frequently mentioned, was among the earliest to quash 2028 speculation. speaking at the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention, Moore expressed enthusiasm for his 2026 reelection campaign and the work ahead for Maryland. When Sharpton raised a 2028 run, audience applause and standing ovation interrupted Moore's response, undeRscoring his popularity within the party despite his consistent rejection of presidential ambitions





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