A proposal to issue 250 pardons to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday has sparked renewed interest in clemency campaigns among prominent convicted figures, with 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes among those hoping for relief. Despite uncertainty about the plan's existence, the White House has not commentEd on potential clemency requests. Meanwhile, the surge in clemency petitions since Trump's return to office has raised concerns about the involvement of lobbyists and consultants promising access to decision-makers for substantial fees.

A proposal to issue 250 pardons to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday has sparked a new wave of public clemency campaigns from prominent convicted figures,despite uncertainty about the plan's existence.

Last month, sources familiar with the matter told an outlet that the idea is still in preliminary discussions. the White Residence has not commented on potential clemency requests. Meanwhile, the mere possibility of looming pardons has triggered interest from figures like Martin Shkreli, who gained notoriety for raising the price of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim and was later convicted on securities fraud charges. Shkreli said the prospect of a large clemency initiative motivated him to seek a pardon.

Similarly, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors, has been more active on social media, expressing her desire to reunite with her children. Trump's second-term clemency operation has drawn criticism for involving lobbyists and consultants promising acCess to decision-makers for substantial fees. Since Trumps return to office,clemency petitions have surged,with over 16,000 filed in 2021 compared to around 5,100 in 2020.

A close Trump ally, Mike Davis, suggested that more clemency grants could fit within the administration's broader effort to address government overreach,but he did not confirm the existence of a 250-person pardon initiative





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