Clifford 'Skipp' Townsend was released from jail Monday and contends the arrest was a stunt orchestrated by the LAPD to tarnish his standing. The allegations stem from the August shooting death of his friend and fellow activist, Reginald Foreman. Authorities allege it was Townsend's son who carried out the killing.

Clifford "Skipp" Townsend, a 62-year-old prominent gang intervention expert and co-founder of the South Los Angeles non-profit 2nd Call, is calling for an investigation against LAPD after his arrest and release.

Prominent South Los Angeles anti-gang activist Clifford"Skipp" Townsend is demanding an independent investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and released without charges. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Townsend's 19-year-old son, Kody Townsend, in the August fatal shooting of 2nd Call co-founder Reginald Foreman.

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Townsend alleges his arrest was an orchestrated effort by LAPD leadership to damage his reputation and undermine community gang intervention work nationwide.anti-gang activist Clifford "Skipp" Townsend is speaking out following his recent arrest on allegations of conspiracy to commit murder, a case in which the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office ultimately declined to file charges. Townsend was released from jail Monday and contends the arrest was a stunt orchestrated by the Los Angeles Police Department to tarnish his standing.

The allegations stem from the August shooting death of his friend and fellow activist, Reginald Foreman. Authorities allege it wasOn Wednesday morning, Townsend gathered with fellow community activists in South Los Angeles to demand a formal, independent inquiry into his arrest last week. His employee, Shamond Bennett, was also arrested and subsequently released without charges.

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"We know for a fact they were unjustly arrested by LAPD," activist Najee Ali said. "The community believes this is a betrayal of trust. " Khalid Shah, representing the Stop the Violence & Increase the Peace Foundation, also defended Townsend's character. "I bet my life on his integrity," Shah said.

"I bet my reputation on his integrity. Because I've seen it with my own eyes.

"Clifford "Skipp" Townsend, a 62-year-old prominent gang intervention expert and co-founder of the South Los Angeles non-profit 2nd Call, was arrested alongside four others on conspiracy to commit murder charges. Townsend, who has spent nearly two decades leading local violence reduction and trauma-informed support programs, is currently being held on $2 million bail. Townsend is widely known for founding 2nd Call, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting formerly incarcerated people.

Foreman served as the organization's co-founder prior to his death in August. Prosecutors have charged Townsend's 19-year-old son, Kody, with Foreman's murder. Kody Townsend remains on the run from law enforcement. Townsend said authorities attempted to frame him as "the leader of some corrupt organization" to create a scandal intended to damage community intervention programs across the country.

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Townsend is calling on the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his arrest. He asserted that directives for the action originated at the highest level of the department under Chief Jim McDonnell.

"They got their instructions from people of the stars and bars," Townsend said. "Our leadership in LAPD allowed them to do that to me and gaslight the community and put me out front so they can tear down intervention. " District Attorney Nathan Hochman was unavailable for an interview, and the LAPD stated it was unable to comment.

This story was reported using statements made during a press conference by Clifford "Skipp" Townsend, Najee Ali, and Khalid Shah of the Stop the Violence & Increase the Peace Foundation, along with reporting and statements from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.