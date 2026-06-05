Prolonged Weather Alerts Span Multiple Regions of Arizona From Saturday Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings and watches covering large swaths of Arizona, from the Lower Colorado River Valley in the southwest to the high country of the Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon, and northeastern plateaus. The alerts are active during multiple time windows between Saturday and Tuesday, with some regions under warning for over 24 hours. The widespread nature of these alerts suggests a significant and extended weather event, likely tied to the North American Monsoon, bringing threats of heavy rain, lightning, and flash floods across diverse terrain.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather warnings and watches for various regions across Arizona, spanning from Saturday through Tuesday. These alerts cover a wide range of areas including the Lower Colorado River Valley, the Grand Canyon region, the Mogollon Rim , and multiple plateaus and valleys in northern and central Arizona.

The warnings are for periods ranging from 9 AM Saturday to 11 PM Saturday for Yuma/Martinez Lake and the Lower Colorado River Valley, and continue through Tuesday for other zones. Notably, many areas have overlapping alerts, indicating a prolonged weather event affecting the state. The alerts specifically mention the Little Colorado River Valley in several counties (Navajo, Apache, Coconino), the Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, and the Marble and Glen Canyons.

In the northeastern part of the state, warnings include Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, and the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas both north and south of Highway 264. The timing varies with some zones on Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) and others on Mountain Standard Time (MST), reflecting the complexity and geographic spread of the warnings.

The consistency in the types of areas mentioned suggests widespread concern for potentially severe weather conditions, which could include thunderstorms, flash flooding, or other hazardous weather phenomena typical for Arizona's summer monsoon season. Residents and travelers in these areas are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions





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National Weather Service Arizona Weather Alerts Flash Flood Warning Monsoon Mogollon Rim Grand Canyon Little Colorado River Valley Kaibab Plateau Chinle Valley Black Mesa

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Weather Warnings Across Arizona and Northern ArizonaMultiple weather warnings have been issued for various regions in Arizona and Northern Arizona, spanning from Saturday through Tuesday. The warnings cover areas including Yuma/Martinez Lake, the Lower Colorado River Valley, Little Colorado River Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, and others. Specific timeframes are provided for each region, with alerts active during daytime and evening hours.

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