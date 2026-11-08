Projecting Raiders Top Offensive Players' Outings Against 49ers

Here's how Las Vegas' offense can perform in Week 9.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBecause the 49ers are a well-oiled machine offensively, with Kyle Shanahan calling plays, Las Vegas will have to match drive for drive. With that in mind, here are projections for the Raiders' top offensive players when they take on the NFC West leaders, who are38-year-old quarterback will have to throw the ball 40+ times to keep up with the 49ers.

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The Raiders were forced into a pass-heavy game script against Geno Smith and Co. last week. San Francisco is much better equipped to light up the Raiders’ defense with one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in the league, a quarterback playing at an elite level, and personnel that, while undermanned, is still more than serviceable.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Cousins has been one of the surprise stories this season, and he'll have to lift this offense for Las Vegas to stay in contention.

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The veteran signal caller has lit up opposing defenses when he is forced to throw at a high volume, and I expect that will be the case on Sunday. We typically don't include Washington Jr. in these discussions, but the rookie running back out-carried Ashton Jeanty 25-2 last week. That may have been the coaching staff sending a message to Jeanty, but it was noteworthy.

This offensive line has struggled to create rushing lanes for the running backs, which is why the projection has Washington Jr. slated to average less than four yards per carry. That said, Washington Jr. looks like the more explosive of the two running backs in the backfield, so he should continue to be utilized consistently.to essentially a third-down role against the Jets.

While he excelled in that role, that's not what the Raiders envisioned when they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The second-year running back's usage will be a storyline entering this game. Jeanty's workload should increase, but nothing that depicts a workhorse running back. Bowers has been the focal point of the passing attack throughout the season.

With Las Vegas lacking a true WR1, the superstar tight end will be peppered with targets in a potential shootout. Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In six appearances, the 23-year-old tight end is averaging 91.2 receiving yards and 13.3 yards per catch. Those averages will have to be met against San Francisco. Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism.

Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.