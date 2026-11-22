UCLA's undefeated season ended with a triple-overtime loss to Michigan, Indiana fell to Washington, and Texas dominated Arkansas to move into the top five of the AP Top 25 after a chaotic Week 12.

UCLA's perfect season came to a stunning end in triple overtime against Michigan on Saturday, and the Bruins tumbled from No. 4 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25.

The loss, which came against a Michigan team that has struggled on offense, was a classic case of college football chaos. The Bruins are still a one-loss Big Ten team, and one-loss Big Ten teams deserve to remain inside the Top 10 this season. Indiana also suffered its second loss of the year, falling at Washington. The Hoosiers dropped from a one-loss Big Ten team to a two-loss Big Ten team.

Also read Indiana Volleyball Upsets UCLA 3-2 to Set Up Nebraska Quarterfinal Clash

Their two losses have come by a combined seven points, and they may only have one meaningful win all season, against USC in Week 11. Still, the AP voters ranked Indiana ahead of Iowa, Oregon, and USC in the Big Ten. Ohio State lost, ending the Buckeyes' hopes of making the College Football Playoff. But the Buckeyes' loss was like a pin dropping compared to the almighty domino effect that hit the conference's middle class programs, Washington and Michigan.

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Texas Surges Into Top Five

Couple those results with Oregon and Iowa victories, and we now have a reshuffled landscape. Texas surged into the Top 5 after a 45-3 domination of a 4-6 Arkansas team. The Longhorns moved up three spots from No. 8. Arch Manning was nearly flawless, making tough throws under pressure while accounting for more total touchdowns (two through the air, one on the ground) than incompletions in the first half.

The defense set the tone early, forcing a three-and-out on Arkansas's first possession, and safety Jelani McDonald, fresh off three interceptions last week, picked off another pass. Georgia blew out South Carolina after a close start. After the Gamecocks gained over 100 yards on their first two drives, the Bulldogs surrendered under 100 yards in the second half while forcing four punts and coming up with an interception.

Gunner Stockton was sharp, throwing just four incomplete passes while averaging over 12 yards per attempt. Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. ran hard as Georgia dominated time of possession. The Dawgs secured a spot in the SEC title game. Miami survived a scare against Virginia Tech, storming back from a 14-0 deficit for the second-largest comeback in the Mario Cristobal era.

Darian Mensah shook off an early interception and led an 80-yard touchdown drive with his legs. Mark Fletcher Jr. scored three times on the ground. The Miami defense held Virginia Tech to just three points in the second quarter and forced a three-and-out after another interception. The Hokies' fourth-quarter drives ended with punt, punt, turnover on downs.

Utah Remains Only Undefeated

Utah defeated TCU to remain the only undefeated team in college football after UCLA's loss. Safety Jackson Bennee intercepted TCU quarterback Adam Schobel and returned it 65 yards to set up a field goal. Creed Whittemore returned a punt 51 yards to the TCU 19, and Devon Dampier punched in a four-yard score. The Utes are one win away from their first unbeaten regular season since 2008 under Morgan Scalley.

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Notre Dame dominated its game, going 99 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead and never looking back. The defense tightened after allowing a 70-yard run on the first drive, forcing a turnover on downs and a three-and-out. Injuries to Jaden Greathouse and Luke Talich hurt, but Jordan Faison and Micah Gilbert made plays. Since knocking off No. 1 Miami, Notre Dame has won its last two games by a combined margin of 65-10.

Alabama beat Chattanooga 47-0, but Texas's win over Arkansas was more impressive given the opponent. Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee all sit at 9-2, and the Longhorns' win over Tennessee earlier in the year helped them jump Alabama. A week ago, Texas was No. 8 while Alabama was a spot ahead. In other news, Penn State found a new low as Rutgers' last-gasp touchdown ended a 38-year drought against the Nittany Lions.

TCU Fires Sonny Dykes

TCU fired Sonny Dykes after giving him a spring extension. Lane Kiffin returned to Knoxville, where Landry Kiffin was not dressed for the golf ball rain. DK Metcalf was disqualified from the Steelers game for unsportsmanlike penalties, including poking an opponent's facemask. Tom Jackson, Broncos' Orange Crush linebacker and ESPN legend, died at 75.

The Colts turned down a Daniel Jones trade offer, then cut the QB and got nothing in return. Mauricio Pochettino's debut as Man United manager turned into a historical nightmare against Liverpool. A massive 17-foot shark came face-to-face with scientists in deep-sea footage. A wild trail cam showed a buck protecting a doe by tossing a bobcat with its antlers.

NFL star Trevor Lawrence talked about possibly getting into an AEW ring. WWE star LA Knight requested fans respect his ex-girlfriend's privacy. Sydney Thomas had a big weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The AP voters are still clueless about the Bottom Five, but the top of the poll saw major shuffling after a chaotic Week 12.