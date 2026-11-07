Projected NBA Cup Bracket After Second Night of In-Season Tournament Action

If group play ended tonight, how would the eight-team knockout round look?

LaMelo Ball has helped the Timberwolves get out to 2–0 in NBA Cup play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectspoiled LeBron James’s first trip to Clevelandhad a career night, dropping 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting with five assists in 30 minutes.

The nine-game slate wrapped up withFollowing the action Friday night, all 30 NBA teams have now played in at least one Cup contest. Just three teams are 2–0 in the group stage so far: the Celtics, Timberwolves and Mavericks. Just about every team is still in the mix to advance to the eight-team knockout bracket aside from the Hornets, who have lost both of their Cup games by a combined 55 points. Oof.

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The Grizzlies’ 31-point loss to the shorthanded Thunder on Friday night is going to be hard to shake off, too. There’s plenty of more NBA Cup action to go before the eight-team knockout tournament begins. But if group play ended Friday night, here’s how the bracket would look:The Celtics currently hold the No. 1 seed as the only 2–0 team in the Eastern Conference, doing so with wins over the lowly Bulls and Hornets.

With the Wizards and Hawks the only teams remaining on their NBA Cup schedule, the Celtics and their +53 point differentialbe a tournament shoo-in. The Cavs are in a loaded group with the Heat, Sixers, Knicks and Pacers, but a 24-point win over Philadelphia will be very helpful in earning a trip to the knockout round. —remain perfect and claim the No. 1 seed with wins over the Clippers and Pelicans .

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They can’t get too comfortable, because the Thunder made a statement Friday night with a 31-point win over the Grizzlies, who not too long ago wereHere’s how the 2026 NBA Cup bracket looks through the games on Friday, Nov. 6. | Bryce Wood/Sports IllustratedTom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports.

Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.