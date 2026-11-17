The Atlanta Hawks received some unfortunate injury news this afternoon that is going to impact their team over the course of the next few months. In a statemen

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings reacts after a basket against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Guard CJ McCollum sustained a left leg injury during Sunday’s game at Milwaukee. Following a medical evaluation and imaging, he has been diagnosed with a left calf strain. McCollum will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, and an update will be provided at that time.

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Forward Asa Newell, who sustained a left great toe hyperextension on Nov. 4 at Washington, was re-evaluated yesterday by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The re-evaluation and additional imaging confirmed the hyperextension and revealed a plantar plate tear in his left great toe. Newell underwent surgery today with Dr. O’Malley and will be re-evaluated in approximately four months. An update will be provided at that time.

" This is major news as McCollum is one of the leaders on the team and best offensive players, while Newell has not had many opportunities to show that he belongs in the league. How is this going to affect the Hawks rotation and starting lineup? This was the starting lineup for the Hawks before the McCollum injury and it is going to be the lineup they are going to be utilizing once Kingston Flemings returns from injury.

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Flemings should see an uptick in minutes, as should Dyson Daniels, who was playing just a little over 30 minutes per game. A big question the Hawks have to answer now is what happens if Flemings is injured again or if Daniels or Alexander-Walker get injured? Does that mean that Aaron Wiggins is going to be inserted into the starting lineup?

That would be the way that I'd lean, but if the Hawks stay healthy, this should remain the starting lineup moving forward. Wiggins is likely to see an increase in his minutes with McCollum out, though he was already playing nearly 30 minutes per game as it is. If Flemings or any of the other guards get injured, I would bet Wiggins is the player inserted into the starting lineup.

Dort has not been playing well as of late, but is a lock for at least 20 minutes each night and has been the backup power forward with Newell out. Mouhamed Gueye is a player the Hawks could use right now, but he is not going to be re-evaluated for another month, same as McCollum. I think he is going to play a major role off the bench when he is able to return.

The player who has been playing well recently has been Corey Kispert. Kispert has been the Hawks best shooter and one of the best players when it comes to offense. There are defensive challenges there, but Atlanta might need his skillset. Another player who might earn more minutes with the injury news is RayJ Dennis.

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Dennis has played in a handful of games for the Hawks this season. including Sunday's win over Milwaukee. Dennis is a pure point guard who can create for others, but also score the basketball. Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA.

Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell