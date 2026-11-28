The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet offseason thus far, and with time running out before the CBA expires, there is some concern about the team. Coming o

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly returns to the dugout after a visit to the mound in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet offseason thus far, and with time running out before the CBA expires, there is some concern about the team. Coming off another postseason appearance and another early exit, the Phillies entered the winter with a desire to shake things up and improve. So far, that has not been the case.

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This is still a team that has a lot of talent, but it is an aging veteran core. Philadelphia will be led by one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and as of now, they will be leaning on this group heavily.