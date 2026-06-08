Project to install a barrier along the Coronado Bridge moves forward

The barrier is set to serve as a deterrent for people to want to jump off.

A $140 million dollar state project aiming to prevent suicides on the Coronado Bridge is moving forward. This week the California Coastal Commission is set to meet to sign off on the permit that would allow the project to get underway.

The Coronado Bridge is the second most frequently used bridge for suicide in the United States and this project is hoping to change that statistic by saving lives. Steve Bouchard is grateful for efforts to put a suicide prevention barrier along the Coronado bridge are a step closer to getting underway.

Known as the 'Coronado Bay Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project', Caltrans is hoping to place an eight-to-ten-foot vertical net barrier along the existing rails of the bridge to deter people from jumping off.

“I tell you, if it was there 39 years ago, when I attempted, it would have stopped me,” Bouchard said. He said at the time, his struggles with depression, alcohol, and unemployment pushed him over the edge and he was determined to end the pain by taking his life.

“I snapped and said I was done. I picked up my then 5-year-old son, gave him a hug and a kiss goodbye I said goodbye to my 14-month-old daughter,” Bouchard said. Bouchard drove from Paradise Hills Road to the center span of the Coronado Bridge, bolted to the edge, and jumped off.

“Ended up with two compression fractures, T-10s and T-11 in my back, eight broken ribs, collapsed lung, bruised heart, bruised kidneys and I treaded water while three boats passed me. I’m not a good swimmer and I don’t know how I did that, but my head popped out of the water after hitting that surface and looked up. People lined up 240 feet up on the bridge yelling hang in there buddy,” Bouchard said.

About 400 deaths by suicide have been documented along the Coronado Bridge, according to a Caltrans Public Review Meeting.

“It told me right there, I had a purpose in life and that is to bring knowledge to others that please – don’t make life-ending spur of the moment decisions. Things do get better, look at me 39 years later,” Bouchard said. Since then, he’s shared his story and has helped save the lives of at least half a dozen people who have considered taking their own life.

“When you find yourself in that deep dark place and you feel like there’s no way out and you feel like the only option you have is to end your life, don’t do it. Please, don’t do it. Stop, take a deep breath, sit down, call a family member, call me. Please, please.

Things do get better,” Bouchard said.

“I walk right to the spot, and I look and I get chills every time. Even when I tell my story, I get chills every time. I cannot believe I did it and survived. I’m so proud to share my story in hopes that I can at least help save one more life,” Bouchard said.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK any time or day or night or chat online.





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