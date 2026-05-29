‘Project Hail Mary’ Wins Best of Show Prize at 2026 Golden Trailer Awards

The film snatched the top honor for its trailer entitled 'Chance' from Amazon MGM Studios and Wild Card Creative.

Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot – TV/Streaming SeriesFalloutThe BeautySisu: Road to RevengeHome Ent | Best Digital – Animation/FamilyGilmore Girls 25th Anniversary, “25 Coffees for 25 Years,” Warner Bros.

Discovery, Warner Bros.

Worldwide Television Marketing, “STRAP YOURSELF IN,” Sony Pictures Classics, LIVEBAD CreativeHome Ent |Best Digital – Horror/ThrillerMost Innovative Advertising for a Feature FilmProject Hail MaryHoppersGood Fortune| Social Spots, Searchlight Pictures, AV SquadBest Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature FilmBest Viral Campaign for a Feature FilmINNOVATIVE ADVERTISING FOR TV STREAMING SERIESS4, “You Shall Go To The Ball,” Netflix, MAKE IT SOCIAL, Digital Campaign, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero, “Pieces of the Past,” Disney,Devil In Disguise: John Wayne GacyAlien: EarthS7, TCKR Systems Social Campaign, Netflix, Make it Social, “Becoming Bruce,” The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero, Searchlight Pictures, The Hive, “The Slattery Method,” The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero: Inside the Episode 202, HBO Max, HBO Marketing AVBest Animation/Family PosterPercy Jackson and the OlympiansGood Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die– Filmstrip, Lionsgate, AV Print





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