‘Project Hail Mary’ Tops Golden Trailer Awards With 5 Prizes

Amazon MGM's 'Project Hail Mary' won five Golden Trailer awards including best in show, while Disney topped the studios with 29 awards.

Best Sound Editing in a TV spotSinners, Sermon, Warner Bros, Create Advertising GroupTRAILERS FOR TV/STREAMING SERIESThe Terminal List: Dark Wolf “Pawn”, Amazon MGM Studios & Prime Video, AV SquadStranger Things: Tales from ’85, Run, Netflix, RequiemTsunami: Race Against Time, Survive Trailer, National Geographic, AspectWednesday: Season 2, Savior, Netflix, RequiemUnfamiliar, Trust Trailer, Netflix, Silk FactoryBest Horror/Thriller – TV/Streaming SeriesBest Music – TV/Streaming SeriesBest Original Score – TV/Streaming SeriesBest Sound Editing in a – TV/Streaming SeriesBest Voice Over in a – TV/Streaming SeriesMost Original – TV/Streaming SeriesPresenting the 2026 Best Picture Nominees, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, REBELTV SPOTS FOR TV/STREAMING SERIESDaredevil: Born Again Season 2, Flatline 30, Marvel Television, AspectMaul: Shadow Lord TV30 “Get Mauled”, Lucasfilm,AspectIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Golden Bachelor, FX,FX In HouseHurricane Katrina: Race Against Time :60, National Geographic, Buddha JonesBest Horror/Thriller TV Spot – TV/Streaming SeriesFallout, Slide Review, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny HeroHOME ENT | DIGITALSisu: Road to Revenge “Sisu Comes Home”, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Jump!

CreativeHow To Train Your Dragon – “Epic Friendship”, Universal,REBELGilmore Girls 25th Anniversary, “25 Coffees for 25 Years”,Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros.

Worldwide Television MarketingNUREMBERG, “STRAP YOURSELF IN”, Sony Pictures Classics, LIVEBAD CreativeHome Ent |Best Digital – Horror/ThrillerMost Innovative Advertising for a Feature FilmProject Hail Mary, Digital Campaign, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny HeroHoppers, Digital Spots, The Walt Disney Company, Tiny HeroBest Drama TrailerByte for a Feature FilmBest Horror TrailerByte for a Feature FilmBest Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature FilmBest Viral Campaign for a Feature FilmINNOVATIVE ADVERTISING FOR TV STREAMING SERIESBridgerton S4, You Shall Go To The Ball, Netflix, MAKE IT SOCIALThe Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Digital Campaign, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny HeroLego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past,Disney, Intermission FilmDevil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, “ASMR”, Peacock,Trailer Park GroupBest Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming SERIESBest BTS/EPK for a Feature Film Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series The Fantastic Four: First Steps “Payoff”, Walt Disney Studios, ZEALOTBest Billboard Best Comedy PosterBest Documentary PosterTrain Dreams, “Illustrated Payoff”, Netflix, GrandSonThe Conjuring: Last Rites, Teaser, Warner Bros.

, WORKS ADVOrwell 2 + 2=5, Le Pacte, Leroy & RoseBest Teaser PosterThe End of Oak Street, Warner Bros. , WORKS ADVDownton Abbey: The Grand Finale – Bus Shelter Domination, Focus Features, AV PrintPOSTER for TV/STREAMING SERIESBest Documentary/Reality Poster Memory Of A Killer, FOX, Leroy & RoseSquid Game S3, Coffin Teaser, Netflix, The RefineryMonster: The Ed Gein Story, “Wildposts”, Netflix,GrandSon





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