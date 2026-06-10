Project Hail Mary Streaming Release Date Confirmed, But Fans May Not Be Pleased

The sci-fi blockbuster 'Project Hail Mary' is set to release on a streaming platform, but fans might not be pleased with the landing spot. The film, based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel, scored an impressive $80 million opening weekend. However, the streaming debut comes with a catch for subscribers expecting it on a certain platform.

The sci-fi blockbuster ' Project Hail Mary ' is set to release on a streaming platform, but fans might not be pleased with the landing spot. The film, based on Andy Weir 's bestselling novel, scored an impressive $80 million opening weekend.

However, the streaming debut comes with a catch for subscribers expecting it on a certain platform. Amazon owns MGM+, and subscribers can access the platform independently or through Prime Video for $7.99 monthly. Plans to bring the film directly to Prime Video have not been confirmed yet. The movie has already been available on video-on-demand services like Vudu since mid-May.

MGM+ currently features the title under its Science Fiction and Fantasy lineup alongside 'The Martian'. During its opening weekend, 'Project Hail Mary' shattered records as Amazon's biggest debut ever. Within weeks, the film climbed further to become the studio's highest-grossing release of all time. It also overtook Ridley Scott's 'The Martian' as the top-earning adaptation of a Weir novel.

Looking ahead, filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have confirmed active progress on another Weir adaptation. Their next project, 'Artemis', has spent nine years in development but remains a top priority for the duo. Weir himself has hinted at a possible sequel novel, stating that he has 'bits and pieces of good ideas for sequels, but not enough to run with. If I'm going to sequel it, I want it to be good'.

The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce, with Drew Goddard penning the screenplay. Meanwhile, a new Katy Perry concert film trailer is out and it is electrifying. Directed by Paul Dugdale, the trailer gives a glimpse into the pop star's upcoming performance. In other news, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Netflix AI movie has expanded its cast with a popular MCU actress.

She joins Toni Collette and two other actors in the upcoming film. Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine will be seen as a male supermodel in a new movie. What makes this film unique is that it will feature a diverse cast and crew, with many of the actors and crew members being from underrepresented groups. There's something uniquely special about sitting in a theater in 2026, seeing the Universal logo give way to an Amblin Entertainment film.

A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite just landed their next major role, and Western fans should pay attention. The veteran actor joins an ensemble cast in the upcoming film. Netflix has finally released the full trailer for Enola Holmes 3. The highly anticipated sequel to Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's previous films promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise.

Ballard might be returning to screens way sooner than fans expected. A new report has reportedly revealed the Ballard Season 2 release date. Henry Cavill's latest action thriller is a surprise success on a PVOD platform. The film hit theaters less than a year ago, but it has already become a fan favorite.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are adding another comedy to their slate. The duo behind 'Project Hail Mary' will produce the upcoming film, which promises to be a hilarious addition to their slate. Prime Video has released the trailer for Ride or Die, an upcoming action-comedy series starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham





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