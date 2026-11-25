Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary reaches a historic 100-day Top 20 streak on Apple TV, proving its enduring popularity ahead of his major 2027 and 2028 franchise roles.

Project Hail Mary has achieved a significant streaming milestone on Apple TV, reinforcing its status as one of the most successful films of 2026. The sci-fi adaptation starring Ryan Gosling recently marked a 100-day streak in the Top 20 of the VOD charts. This achievement occurred by November 25, 2026, just eight months after the film initially premiered in theaters. The movie ties with 2018's The Grinch for the longest consecutive run in the Top 20 on the platform.

Streaming Milestone and Critical Reception Data

The film's presence in the Top 20 began when it was released digitally in May 2026. For exactly half of its time available on the service, Project Hail Mary has maintained its high ranking. This longevity is supported by strong audience reception and critical acclaim. Rotten Tomatoes reports a Certified Fresh 95% score based on 430 reviews. Audiences have also responded positively, with a Verified Hot 95% rating from over 25,000 verified ratings.

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Film Plot and Cast Performance

Project Hail Mary follows Dr. Ryland Grace, a molecular biologist portrayed by Ryan Gosling. The character awakens aboard a spacecraft with no memory of his mission. He gradually pieces together that he was sent off-planet to prevent the sun from cooling, a process that would end humanity. Grace teams up with a rock-like alien creature to save the world. The story is based on the novel by Andy Weir, who also served as a producer. Director Christopher Miller and Phil Lord helmed the adaptation alongside writer Drew Goddard.

Box Office and Financial Performance

The film was a massive financial success upon its theatrical release. It earned $685.1 million globally against a budget of $248 million. The movie was rated PG-13 and had a runtime of 157 minutes. Producers for the film included Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood, and Rachel O'Connor. The commercial performance of Project Hail Mary demonstrates the enduring appeal of Gosling's leading roles in high-concept science fiction. The film's success cements its position as a standout title in recent cinematic history.

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Upcoming Star Wars and Marvel Projects

Ryan Gosling is set to headline major franchises in the coming years. He will star in Star Wars: Starfighter, the first film set after The Skywalker Saga. The movie is scheduled to release on May 28, 2027. Gosling will also lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ghost Rider. In that film, he plays Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider. Ghost Rider is set to arrive in theaters on July 28, 2028.

Future Career Trajectory for Gosling

While Project Hail Mary was Gosling's biggest movie of 2026, his upcoming roles suggest even larger productions. His participation in Star Wars and Ghost Rider marks a new era for both franchises. These projects highlight his continued relevance and box office draw. The streaming success of Project Hail Mary serves as proof of his consistent quality onscreen. Fans and critics alike are looking forward to his next major releases. The film remains a key reference point for his career achievements. The upcoming dates for Star Wars: Starfighter and Ghost Rider are eagerly anticipated by audiences worldwide.