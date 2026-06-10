Project Hail Mary's Box Office Run Comes to an End

The sci-fi adaptation of Andy Weir's novel has had a lasting impact on the box office, breaking multiple records and becoming the highest-grossing Weir adaptation. With a 94% critics' score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Project Hail Mary is a commercial success, despite not quite hitting the $700 million mark.

Project Hail Mary 's box office run is coming to an end, but its commercial performance has left a lasting impact. The sci-fi adaptation, based on Andy Weir 's novel, set an Amazon record for the biggest debut ever with $80.5 million domestically.

It went on to break more records for the studio in just a matter of weeks, prompting Amazon to extend its theatrical run beyond the initial 45 days. As new releases landed in theaters, Project Hail Mary managed to cross one and possibly final global milestone, surpassing $680 million worldwide, including an incredible $343 million domestically. With a $200 million budget, the movie proved itself to be a box-office sensation, becoming the highest-grossing Weir adaptation in the process.

Project Hail Mary's success was due in part to the positive reception and word-of-mouth, with reviews highlighting the high-stakes narrative, the heartwarming chemistry between Ryan Gosling's Ryland Grace and the alien Rocky, and the beautiful visual spectacle of their space mission. With award consideration also in talks, it currently has a 94% critics' score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the movie leaves theaters, it's already making its way to home viewing, available to rent or purchase digitally on sites like Fandango at Home and Vudu. It will also be landing on MGM+ streaming on June 18, but it's unclear whether that access will extend to Prime Video in the future.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary uncovers an unconventional friendship between a human and an alien, as they work together to save their planets from a mysterious organism that's killing off their suns. The cast features Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce alongside Gosling





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