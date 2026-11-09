Project Hail Mary Journey Among the Stars VR Game Release Details

Discover details for Project Hail Mary Journey Among the Stars VR game releasing November 12 2026 on Meta Quest and PICO. Preorder bonuses included.

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars marks a new interactive entry into the science fiction universe created by author Andy Weir. This untold side story featuring astronaut Ryland Grace and his companion Rocky is scheduled for an official release on November 12, 2026. The announcement follows a new trailer debut at the end of October which provided the first visual glimpses of the virtual reality experience.

Core Gameplay Mechanics and Story

The official description for Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars outlines a narrative where players must work together to keep the Hail Mary ship intact. The primary objective is to bring a world-saving cargo to Eridani, which serves as Rocky's home planet and becomes Grace's new home after his previous adventures. This content represents a brand-new story that was not featured in the original book by Andy Weir or the recent film adaptation.

Also read Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary Deluxe Edition Arrives December 1 2026

As Ryland Grace, players are tasked with managing the ship and its critical cargo during the journey. The gameplay involves diagnosing failing systems and improvising scientific solutions to survive the threats encountered aboard the vessel. A significant component of the experience is the ability to interact directly with Rocky on the journey to Eridani, allowing fans to spend more time with the beloved Eridian character.

Platform Availability and Pricing

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is designed to work with Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro headsets. The game is available to preorder now from the Meta storefront, where it currently carries a discount price of $17.99. This reduced cost is compared to the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $19.99, offering a small saving for early adopters who secure their copies in advance.

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For individuals who do not own any of the compatible Meta devices, the development team has announced broader platform support. Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is also planned for release on PICO and Android XR systems. This multi-platform strategy ensures that a wider audience of virtual reality enthusiasts can access the experience regardless of their current hardware preferences.

Developer Background and Preorder Incentives

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is developed by Maze Theory, a studio with experience in creating licensed virtual reality games for other famous intellectual properties. The developer previously worked on titles such as Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who, and Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow. Their involvement suggests a focus on high-quality narrative-driven experiences that respect the source material.

Preordering through the Meta storefront will earn players three gold xenonite sculptures as an in-game preorder bonus. These exclusive items provide immediate value for those who commit to the purchase before the official launch date. The preorder bonuses are limited to the Meta ecosystem and may not be available on the PICO or Android XR releases.

Production Context and Fan Expectations

The source material for this experience includes the novel by Andy Weir, who also serves as a producer alongside Drew Goddard. The recent film adaptation was directed by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord and stars Ryan Gosling as the protagonist. The movie was rated PG-13 and released on March 15, 2026, with a runtime of 157 minutes. Producers for the film included Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood, Rachel O'Connor, and Ryan Gosling, ensuring a high-budget production standard.

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While this release is not the sequel some fans may have hoped for, it offers a way to spend more time with Rocky and Ryland Grace. The side story format avoids the pressure of creating a full-fledged follow-up that might disrupt the established characters. Fans can look forward to returning to the Hail Mary without worrying about ruining anything introduced in the main narrative. Calendar marks for November 12 are essential for those eager to begin this new adventure.