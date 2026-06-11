Project Hail Mary Finally Comes To Streaming After Huge Box Office Run

The highly anticipated sci-fi movie, Project Hail Mary, based on the 2021 book of the same name by Andy Weir, is set to release on streaming next week, exactly one week after its theatrical release. The movie, directed by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a teacher turned savior of humanity. The release on streaming comes after the movie's successful box office run, with a total of $680.3 million.

Those waiting for the best Sci-Fi movie released in 2026 so far to come to streaming will not have to wait any longer, as the film will be available to watch at home starting next week. 2026's sci-fi movie s have included quite a few streaming hits.

Good examples of both types of successful sci-fi movies on streaming include War Machine and Mercy. The first is a Netflix Original movie that instantly dominated the streamer's global charts. Currently, the Alan Ritchson sci-fi thriller stands as Netflix's 9th most-watched movie of all time, which is a major win for the sci-fi genre. The former boasts quite the star power.

Led by Chris Pratt as a detective trying to prove that he did not kill his wife to an A.I. judge, who is played by Silo's Rebecca Ferguson, before the timer runs out, and he is killed, Mercy only grossed $54.7 million worldwide. That said, when it arrived on Prime Video, the new sci-fi movie exploded, leading the streaming service's charts all over the world.

Now is the time for Project Hail Mary to go a step above as it releases on streaming next week. Different from Mercy, which was a box office bomb but a streaming hit, Ryan Gosling's latest space adventure has become one of 2026's most successful box office stories. As such, it can carry that momentum as it releases on streaming to become an all-around hit.

Project Hail Mary will be released on MGM+ on June 18, exactly one week from now. The sci-fi movie released in theaters on March 20. That means Gosling's new movie will arrive on streaming 90 days, or three full months, later. This comes after Project Hail Mary proved itself so successful at the box office that Amazon MGM Studios decided to push its digital and streaming release dates.

One of Project Hail Mary's directors, Christopher Miller, took to X to explain the delay back on April 16. According to Miller, the movie needed to be seen on the big screen. He said, "Project Hail Mary Review: Lord & Miller’s Transcendent Jewel Brings The Joy Of Discovery Back To Science Fiction Ryan Gosling turns in a career-best performance in Phil Lord & Christopher Miller’s new film, which is headed straight for the sci-fi pantheon.

" It is easy to see why the studio was so keen on breaking protocol and delaying Project Hail Mary's streaming release. The sci-fi movie's box office stands at a mighty total of $680.3 million. Based on Project Hail Mary's reported budget of $200 million, the film needed to land between $400 million and $500 million to break even. Like Gosling's Ryland Grace, Project Hail Mary succeeded at its mission at the box office.

Why Project Hail Mary Is Worth Watching On MGM+ Project Hail Mary is one of the year's most exciting releases, so those who have yet to check it out must absolutely keep their eyes on MGM+ next week. The sci-fi movie is based on the 2021 book of the same name by Andy Weir, who also penned another huge sci-fi novel, The Martian.

If you enjoyed the emotional Matt Damon astronaut movie, Project Hail Mary is the perfect new 2026 sci-fi release for you. It has got the same impeccable visuals, high-stakes story, deeply human core, and mix of fun and dread that the Damon film was so successful for.

Additionally, Drew Goddard penned the screenplays for both The Martian and Project Hail Mary. Acting-wise, Ryan Gosling delivers a masterclass as Ryland Grace. Throughout the movie, he plays the many different sides of the teacher-turned-savior-of-humanity, making the audience cheer, laugh, cry, and swoon. The film follows Grace in the past as he is recruited to save the Sun, and in the present, as his adventure in space leads him to the wonderful alien Rocky.

With directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's style and high energy, Project Hail Mary is a wild ride worth hopping on





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Project Hail Mary Ryan Gosling Sci-Fi Movie Streaming Release Box Office Run Andy Weir Drew Goddard Chris Pratt Rebecca Ferguson Ryland Grace Space Adventure High-Stakes Story Deeply Human Core Mix Of Fun And Dread Alan Ritchson Mercy War Machine Netflix Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Christopher Miller Phil Lord Aditya Sood Amy Pascal Andy Weir Christopher Miller Phil Lord Rachel O'connor Ryan Gosling Chris Pratt Rebecca Ferguson Ryland Grace Space Adventure High-Stakes Story Deeply Human Core Mix Of Fun And Dread Alan Ritchson Mercy War Machine Netflix Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Christopher Miller Phil Lord Aditya Sood Amy Pascal Andy Weir Christopher Miller Phil Lord Rachel O'connor Ryan Gosling Chris Pratt Rebecca Ferguson Ryland Grace Space Adventure High-Stakes Story Deeply Human Core Mix Of Fun And Dread Alan Ritchson Mercy War Machine Netflix Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Christopher Miller Phil Lord Aditya Sood Amy Pascal Andy Weir Christopher Miller Phil Lord Rachel O'connor Ryan Gosling Chris Pratt Rebecca Ferguson Ryland Grace Space Adventure High-Stakes Story Deeply Human Core Mix Of Fun And Dread Alan Ritchson Mercy War Machine Netflix Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Christopher Miller Phil Lord Aditya Sood Amy Pascal Andy Weir Christopher Miller Phil Lord Rachel O'connor Ryan Gosling Chris Pratt Rebecca Ferguson Ryland Grace Space Adventure High-Stakes Story Deeply Human Core Mix Of Fun And Dread Alan Ritchson Mercy War Machine Netflix Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Christopher Miller Phil Lord Aditya Sood Amy Pascal Andy Weir Christopher Miller Phil Lord Rachel O'connor Ryan Gosling Chris Pratt Rebecca Ferguson Ryland Grace Space Adventure High-Stakes Story Deeply Human Core Mix Of Fun And Dread Alan Ritchson Mercy War Machine Netflix Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Christopher Miller Phil Lord Aditya Sood Amy Pascal Andy Weir Christopher Miller Phil Lord Rachel O'connor Ryan Gosling Chris Pratt Rebecca Ferguson Ryland Grace Space Adventure High-Stakes Story Deeply Human Core Mix Of Fun And Dread Alan Ritchson Mercy War Machine Netflix Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Christopher Miller Phil Lord Aditya Sood Amy Pascal Andy Weir

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21st-Century Sci-Fi Masterpieces: Annihilation, District 9, and Project Hail MaryA look at three standout science fiction films from the 21st century that push the boundaries of the genre, exploring themes of humanity, trauma, and hope through stunning visuals and profound storytelling.

Read more »

Project Hail Mary's Streaming Release Date Officially Revealed After 3 Months In TheatersProject Hail Mary journeys to streaming soon.

Read more »

Project Hail Mary Streaming Release Date Confirmed, But Fans May Not Be PleasedThe sci-fi blockbuster 'Project Hail Mary' is set to release on a streaming platform, but fans might not be pleased with the landing spot. The film, based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel, scored an impressive $80 million opening weekend. However, the streaming debut comes with a catch for subscribers expecting it on a certain platform.

Read more »

Project Hail Mary's Box Office Run Comes to an EndThe sci-fi adaptation of Andy Weir's novel has had a lasting impact on the box office, breaking multiple records and becoming the highest-grossing Weir adaptation. With a 94% critics' score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Project Hail Mary is a commercial success, despite not quite hitting the $700 million mark.

Read more »