Project Hail Mary: Andy Weir Wanted to Cut Two Fan-Favorite Scenes

Andy Weir admits he wanted to cut Eva Stratt's singing scene and Grace's spacewalk from the Project Hail Mary movie, both now beloved by fans.

Author Andy Weir has revealed that he wanted to cut two scenes from the film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, even though both are now among the most cherished moments for audiences. The movie easily crossed genre boundaries and quickly became a fan favorite after its release. In comments about the film, Weir said he had argued for removing scenes that viewers now call their favorites.

The two scenes in question are the moment Eva Stratt loosens up and sings what fans have come to know as the film's theme song, and the scene where Grace takes a spacewalk surrounded by the brilliant light of the Petrova Line. Both moments are central to the emotional experience that has made the movie resonate with so many viewers.

Also read Treasury Project Fear Analysis Andy Burnham Brexit EU

Eva Stratt Singing Scene Nearly Cut From Film

Andy Weir wanted the Eva Stratt singing scene removed to help shorten the film, which had an initial runtime of 4 hours. The scene shows Stratt joining her team on the eve of their doomed mission.

Weir said he told the filmmakers that the movie was running long and that a karaoke-style moment felt out of character for the Stratt he had imagined while writing the novel. He proposed cutting it outright.

Advertisement

The filmmakers rejected the idea. According to Weir's account, they told him the scene was awesome and refused to remove it, and audiences have since embraced it.

Weir Admits a Pattern of Doubting Adaptation Choices

Weir has acknowledged that his instincts about the adaptation were wrong in this case, saying he should not be trusted with decisions about which scenes will resonate most with fans.

He described the situation as a recurring pattern for him. In his words, the scene's popularity showed that the filmmakers had made the right call, and he admitted he had questionable judgment when it came to choosing which moments audiences would love.

Weir also said that the film's success suggested he is a strong storyteller on the page but may lack the vision to be a filmmaker. He framed this as a self-deprecating view of his own role in the adaptation process.

Advertisement

Book Cover Art Shows Weir's Early Doubts

Weir also initially disliked the cover art for the book, which later won awards for its depiction of an astronaut falling backwards in red dust. He said his first reaction to the cover was negative.

Weir later noted that the cover proved evocative, and that others widely praised it as an amazing cover that did a great job. He concluded that he should not be put in charge of anything visual.

Taken together, the cover art and the Eva Stratt singing scene show a consistent theme in Weir's reactions. In both cases, his first instincts were skeptical, while audiences and critics responded to those creative choices with enthusiasm and recognition.