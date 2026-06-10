Project 91 Launches Playgrounds, a New Live Experiences Platform

Event production company Project 91 unveils Playgrounds, a scaled live experiences platform that unifies its existing event brands. The new platform will host events featuring top artists in unique venues, expanding into new markets like Charleston, S.C.

Event production company, Project 91 , has unveiled Playgrounds , a new live experiences platform that unifies its existing event brands under one banner. The launch was announced via a press release, with investment coming from an unnamed source.

Playgrounds will be led by Justin Kalifowitz, who brings a portfolio of branded experiences including Mirari, Friends in High Places, Above 10, NYC Halloween Weekend, the New York Taco & Tequila Festival, and Palma Day Club. The new platform will kick off with events featuring HUGEL and Alesso at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, a Fourth of July block party on the Brooklyn Waterfront, and a weekly boat series in New York Harbor called On the Decks.

Playgrounds is also expanding into Charleston, S.C. , with plans to host shows in non-traditional spaces around the city. Todd Mackall, co-founder of Project 91, stated, 'We're growing Playgrounds by focusing on the experience first... This partnership allows us to scale that approach without losing what made it work.

' Ryan Williams, another co-founder, added, 'We're expanding into new markets, bringing talent buying in-house, and building a team that can operate at scale... The goal is simple: own more of the experience, take bigger swings and do it consistently across markets.

' Kalifowitz expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, saying, 'I'm all in on businesses that get people out of the house and off the phone. That's exactly what Todd, Ryan and the team are doing every single day. I'm looking forward to watching them build Playgrounds all over the world.





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Playgrounds Project 91 Live Experiences Event Brands HUGEL Alesso Brooklyn Army Terminal Charleston Expansion Entertainment Industry

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