The pretense is that “free” health care is exactly the “affordability” voters want — when Americans overwhelmingly reject this scheme whenever they hear what it actually ent…

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks alongside Rep. Pramila Jayapal during a news conference outside the US Capitol on May 17, 2023, in Washington. Emboldened by the midterm election results, progressives are back to pushing Medicare for All — the wonderful-sounding name for an utter monstrosity.

The pretense is that “free” health care is exactly the “affordability” voters want — when Americans overwhelmingly reject this scheme whenever they hear what it actually entails. Universal health care is “no longer a utopian vision,” cheers Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’ll use his power chairing the Senate Health Committee come January to pushNo: They voted against Republicans because they felt the GOP wasn’t delivering on its promises to keep costs down, among other gripes.

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Any Dem who won in a red state and wants to hold his seat will avoid Medicare for All like the plague. to show strong support: One survey shows a majority, 66%, who favor a “national health plan,” vs. 34% opposed. But that majority flips once you explain that it’s not remotely free: If pollsters say it could mean tax hikes , support falls to 35%.facing deep financial trouble: Its hospital trust fund is set to go bust in just seven years, while its soaring costs are eating ever-more tax dollars,As it is, Medicare depends on cost-shifting from private plans: Doctors and hospitals accept a small loss, making it up by charging everyone else more.taxing billionaires more and closing loopholes won’t cover that cost: Every serious analyst acknowledges that middle-class taxpayers will have to pony up — big-time. You’d also lose your private insurance and see a greatly limited choice of doctors.

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These factors are why every state to look at doing something like this — including Bernie’s Vermont — quickly dropped the idea. Sanders, El-Sayed & Co. know they have no chance of getting Medicare for All passed, not even with big Democratic majorities — but they’ll use the “vision” of it to pressure moderates into taking stepsdysfunctional, but they’ll simply keep prescribing the same poisonous snake oil, eventually sticking America with a nightmare it would never accept in one fell swoop.