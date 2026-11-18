Analysis of how progressive campaigns in Minnesota and New York City outmaneuvered the far-right by focusing on economic stability and community defense against immigration raids.

The recent electoral outcomes in the United States demonstrate that progressive forces successfully defeated far-right strategies by combining grassroots community defense with a clear focus on economic affordability. This victory relied on specific tactical shifts in campaign messaging and direct action against authoritarian immigration policies.

Strategic Failures of Far-Right Governance

The far-right movement failed to maintain power because it relied on terror and chaos without providing a positive economic program for its base. David Ost's analysis highlights that fascist regimes cannot rule through fear alone; they must offer tangible benefits to their supporters. Donald Trump's administration neglected this requirement, focusing on punitive measures like cruel immigration arrests rather than economic relief.

Also read New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Disbands NYPD Counterterrorism Unit for Protests

This strategy backfired because the base cannot endure perpetual instability and chaos. Trump's reign was marked by total disarray, including denying the impact of policies on people's pocketbooks and promising peace while enmeshing the country in endless wars. The lack of a positive program for white voters, combined with the narcissistic leadership of Trump, led many to cross political lines and vote for Democrats or abstain from voting entirely.

The Turning Point in Snowy Minneapolis

The turning point in the struggle against 21st-century American fascism occurred in Snowy Minneapolis, where ordinary people heroically resisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Just as freezing Stalingrad stopped the German Sixth Army, the sight of masses protecting their neighbors from kidnappings by out-of-town agents inspired millions across the United States.

Advertisement

When thousands of masked and armed agents descended on the city in winter, the far-right narrative of invasion lost its hold. Residents witnessed strangers in tear gas arresting their parents and community members, triggering a profound moral revulsion. This direct action showed that a diverse and loving community would not be replaced by a police state, proving that physical resistance could dismantle authoritarian narratives.

Zohran Mamdani's New York Campaign Blueprint

Parallel to the protests in Minnesota, Zohran Mamdani's campaign for mayor of New York City in 2025 established a new playbook for progressive electoral success. Mamdani demonstrated how to run an inclusive campaign that spreads hope and unity, directly countering the far-right's strategy of sowing division and hate. This approach proved effective in mobilizing voters who were previously disengaged from the political process.

A critical element of this strategy was running on affordability and refusing to be derailed by false issues like accusations of antisemitism. By focusing on the economic realities facing New Yorkers, such as the struggle of service workers and families at risk of eviction, the campaign connected deeply with the public. This focus on material conditions over cultural wars allowed progressives to dominate the political conversation.

Collective Action and Future Democratic Goals

The success of the progressive movement was built on tens of thousands of volunteers making phone calls and knocking on doors, creating a massive collective effort. This grassroots engagement allowed New Yorkers to connect with neighbors in ways that revealed shared struggles with inflation and housing insecurity. The campaign transformed into a community-building exercise that exposed the failures of neoliberal orthodoxy.

Advertisement

To deliver for voters, Democratic lawmakers must now change their leadership structure and hold Trump accountable for his actions. The path forward requires challenging established economic norms and fighting inflation directly. By maintaining the momentum of community defense and economic focus, progressives can ensure that the lessons learned in Minneapolis and New York lead to lasting political change.