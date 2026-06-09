Progressive Groups Launch Billboard Campaign Against Chuck Schumer

Progressive gRoups are intensifying scrutiny of Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, launching a mobile electric billboard campaign and organizing constituent emails to Democratic senators.

RootsAction,World BEYOND War,Just Foreign Policy, Veterans For Peace, and Peace Action have launched a mObile electric billboard campaign to scrutinize Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer .

The coalition expressed outrage over Schumer's failure to fully embrace progressive views, including denouncing the Trump administrations war policies and actively impeding progress on ending arms sales to Israel, defunding forever wars, and implementing progressive economic policies. The billboard reads: 'Chuck Schumer has failed to provide real leadership against a war-crazed Trump administration' and 'Chuck Schumer: Step Aside as Minority Leader.

' The coalition is too organizing constituent emails to Democratic senators complaining about Schumer's leadership on issues such as Iran, ICE, and other pressing matters. Schumer retains core backing from long-standing members of his caucus, including Sens. Patty Murray, Gary Peters and John Hickenlooper. The outcome of the midterm elections in November could determine Schumer's future, with anti-establishment candidates like Hallie Shoffner and Graham Platner expressing support for ousting the Senate minority leader.

The coalition believes that a sizable number of anti-establishment candidates being added to the roster of Democratic senators will lead to a fight over party leadership





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Chuck Schumer Progressive Groups Senate Minority Leader Midterm Elections Party Leadership

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