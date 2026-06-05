A progressive advocacy organization has committed half a milliOn dollars to support Avila Chevalier's challenge against House Democrat Adriano Espaillat, spotlighting divisions over AIPAC contributions and internal party endorsements.

American Priorities , a progressive advocacy group, has initiated a substantial $500,000 media campaign to support challenger Avila Chevalier in her bid against incumbent Representative Adriano Espaillat , according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

This expenditure is part of a broader $2 million pledge by the group to influence several competitive House races during this election cycle. The contest has taken onadded significance as it highlights internal ideological rifts within the Democratic Party,particularly around the role of the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC. Espaillat, who serves as Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has long received financial support from AIPAC, a factor that Avila Chevalier has consistently criticized throughout her campaign.

She has framed her opponent's acceptance of such contributions as out of step with progressive values, positioning herself as an authentic alternative untainted by special interest money. In response to queries about the recent advertising grab, Avila Chevalier emphasized her independence from super PACs, stating that any individual or group contributing to her effort does so out of alignment with the campaigns core principles, not through formal coordination.

Her candidacy recently gained a high‑profile endorsement from Zohran Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member whose support could reshape the dynamics of the race. Mamdani, who is also affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America, made his endorsement public in a ceremony ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals,featuring Avila Chevalier alongside other New York City congresSional hopefuls he has backed.

Espaillat, a five‑term incumbent and the first Dominican American elected to the U.S. House, brings a formidable network of institutional support. he counts among his allies the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, along with outside organizations such as the Latino Victory Fund and BOLD America, which have all pledged financial and logistical backing. Despite these advantages, Avila Chevalier's campaign is harnessing progressive energy and anti‑AIPAC sentiment to erode Espaillat's base, making this one of the most watched primary battles in the nation.

The outcome may signal the strength of the party's left flank nearly a year out from the general election and could influence how Democratic incumbents navigate the fraught politics of Israel‑related contributions. both candidates are vying to represent a district with a large Hispanic population in New York, a constituency that has historically leaned toward establishment figures but is now experiencing a wave of insurgent challenges from the left. the race also underscores the growing influence of independent expenditure groups like American Priorities, which are stepping in to fill gaps left by traditional party committees.

As the June primary approaches, advertising and outreach are expected to intensify, with each side attempting to define the other in terms of loyalty to party orthodoxy versus progressive purity. Ultimately, voters will decide whether Espaillat's seniority and diverse coalition or Avila Chevalier's reformist message and recent‑school endorsements carry the day. This showdown serves as a microcosm of the larger struggle within the Democratic Party between its centrist and progressive wings as they prepare for the 2024 elections





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