Progressive Democrats, pundits push for Schumer to be ousted of leadership role

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday evening that he would be challenging New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer for the Senate Majority Leader position.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters following a Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on November 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

During the news conference Senate Democrats spoke on the recent midterm election. Different progressive Democrats and left-wing pundits have rallied behind getting New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer out of leadership.

Also read Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he will challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer for majority leader

“Yes, I am planning to run for the Senate majority leader, and let me tell you why: because this is not about any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people,” he said during the interview. Originally, Van Hollen said he wasn’t going to run and Psaki asked him what made him change his mind,“What’s changed is the sense of how this is a generational opportunity for the Senate to respond to the call of the American people for change,” Van Hollen answered.

“The scale and scope of this victory56 Senate Democratic seatsreally gives us a mandate and the votes to do big things. ”“I called on Sen. @ChrisVanHollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience,” Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed wrote on X. “We need both right now. Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority.

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” California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna put out a video on social media where he called on Democrats to support Van Hollen.

“We need a real leader and a real Democrat. Van Hollen is both,” he said.

“Now, let's see how the other "Democratic" senators vote. Voting for Schumer is a vote for the status quo - the exact opposite of what the voters wanted. ”Is Outlook down? Widespread Microsoft outage impacts thousands of users Microsoft continued working on Thursday to restore access to Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services after a widespread outage disrupted email and other tools.

Mobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SidePolice say Matt Lambert, 55, opened fire at a Logan Circle gym, killing building manager James Stewart and wounding four, possibly over a condo mold dispute. Three guns were found; Lambert died by suicide.