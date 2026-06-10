As Bernie Sanders' influence continues to shape the Democratic Party, prominent progressive Democrats like Ro Khanna and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have taken steps that suggest they may be considering a run for the presidency in 2028. While sOme progressive lawmakers are hesitant to endorse a successor to Sanders, others are already pushing for the next Democratic candidate to embrace progressive policies such as Medicare for All and the Green New Pact.

in a recent conversation with Robert Costa at the National Press Club, (I-VT) appeared to rule out a White House run in 2024,potentially cLearing the path for other progressive Democrats to vie for the presidency in 2028.

However, two prominent House Democrats, Ro Khanna and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have already produced moves that suggest they could be laying the groundwork for a future presidential campaign. Khanna, who is close to Sen. Bernie Sanders, attended the South Carolina Democratic Party's annual state convention and Rep. Jim Clyburn's annual fish fry fundraiser late last month.

Meanwhile,Ocasio-Cortez made a surprise appearance at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, pastored by Sen. Raphael Warnock. While neither Khanna nor Ocasio-Cortez has explicitly stated thier intentions for 2028, their actions have sparked speculation about thier political ambitions. Other progressive Democrats, such as Rep.

Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, have been hesitant to endorse a successor to Sanders, instead calling for a robust primary process to play out. As Democrats glance towards 2028,they are grappling with the direction of the party, with centrist politicians like Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill winning off-year elections alongside progressive candidates like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Progressive groups are already pushing for the next Democratic candidate to embrace policies such as Medicare for All,the Green Fresh Deal,and student debt cancellation. Andrea Pringle, president of March On PAC,emphasized the need for bold leadership to address the challenges facing the country and to inspire the Democratic base





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