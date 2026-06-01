Dr. Adam Hamawy, a progressive congressional candidate endorsed by prominent lawmakers, faces scrutiny over his past connections to Omar Abdel-Rahman, the 'Blind Sheikh' convicted for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Hamawy's campaign acknowledges the association but maintains that he condemns Abdel-Rahman's actions and had no contact with him after his arrest. Another aspect of Hamawy's past under scrutiny is his brief stint in Bosnia during its civil war, where he worked with a group liNked to terrorist activities.

Dr. Adam Hamawy , who gained national recognition for his humanitarian effort s in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict, has received endorsements from prominent progressive lawmakers, including Sen. bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Reps.

Ro Khanna (D-CA),Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), for his congressional camPaign. however, his bid has hit a significant hurdle after revelations about his past connections to an infamous terrorist mastermind resurfaced. In the 1990s, Hamawy met Omar Abdel-Rahman, also known as the 'Blind Sheikh,' who was afterwards convicted for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Abdel-Rahman was the founder and spiritual leader of Al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya, an Islamist terrorist group involved in political violence against the Egyptian government and the United States. hamawys campaign has acknowledged his past association with Abdel-Rahman, attributing it to the small size of New Jerseys Muslim community at the time. They maintain that Hamawy condemns Abdel-Rahmans violent rhetoric and actions, and that he had no contact with him after his arrest.

The campaign also highlights Hamawy's distinguished military service record, including saving the life of Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). Another aspect of Hamawys past that has drawn scrutiny is his brief stint in Bosnia during its civil war. He testified in Abdel-Rahman's trial that he went to Bosnia in 1994 to aid with the humanitarian effort.

However, the Benevolence International Foundation, with which he discussed his trip,has been linked to terrorist activities. Hamawy's campaign counters that his work with the group was suggested by the Bosnian mission as a UN-approved route to assist the Bosnians





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Adam Hamawy Progressive Congressional Campaign Terrorist Mastermind Omar Abdel-Rahman Blind Sheikh Bosnia Civil War Humanitarian Effort

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