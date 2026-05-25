Graham Platton condemned corporate‑driven politics and pledged to defeat the oligarchy at a rally in Maine, echoing Senator Bernie Sanders’ call for a political revolution and highlighting a poll lead over incumbent Susan Collins.

Graham Platton took the stage at the University of Maine on a brisk autumn afternoon, addressing a crowd of roughly 1,400 students, faculty, and community members gathered for the 40th stop of Senator Bernie Sanders ’ national “Fighting Oligarchy ” tour.

Platton, a progressive candidate challenging long‑time Republican Senator Susan Collins, used the moment to deliver a scathing indictment of what he described as a corrupt political establishment fused with corporate power. He declared, We will defeat the oligarchy and the political system that it maintains, and that the current brand of politics turns elected officials into millionaires while demanding that ordinary citizens be grateful for crumbs.

Platton framed his message as a call for a sweeping political revolution, echoing the themes Sanders has championed for six decades: a system in which billionaires do not dictate policy, a democracy that serves the many rather than the few, and a society where dignity and fulfillment replace endless struggle. The audience listened as Platton outlined his vision of a different kind of freedom – one that would free people from the shackles of economic desperation and grant them the opportunity to live with purpose.

He argued that the entrenched power structures, embodied by longstanding legislators like Collins, have been propped up by corporate money and lobbying that skew the political process toward the interests of the uber‑rich. In his words, What is radical is when so few have so much, and the radical solution is to dismantle the influence of corporate money in politics.

He highlighted recent polling that suggested he was leading Collins by seven points among likely voters, a sign that his message was resonating despite a concerted campaign of attacks from his opponent’s supporters. Sanders, who became the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Platton last August, reinforced the candidate’s agenda, stating that the fight against oligarchy is a battle that must be waged on multiple fronts – from Wall Street greed to fossil‑fuel industry destruction, from Big Tech lobbying to the broader erosion of democratic norms.

The senator’s endorsement was rooted in a shared belief that journalism and public discourse must be free from corporate sponsorship, echoing the ethos of independent media outlets like Common Dreams, which Platton praised for its commitment to public‑interest reporting without advertisements or paywalls. He warned that the current climate for independent voices is increasingly hostile, with powerful interests seeking to silence dissent.

In closing, Platton appealed to the crowd’s sense of solidarity, urging them to support the movement not just with words but with concrete action, emphasizing that the future of democracy rests on collective effort and the willingness to challenge a system designed to keep the majority in poverty while the elite thrive





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