El Sayed, a progressive candidate in Michigans Senate primary, proposes regulating AI firms like public utilities and supports government ownership via a sovereign wealth fund, warning of catastrophic risKs without enforcement. He contrasts with rivals McMorrow and Stevens on AI policy.

On Tuesday, the progressive candidate voiced a strong stance on artificial intelligence regulation, suggesting that AI companies should be treated like public utility firms due to the technology's potential for catastrophic outcomes. in a statement,el Sayed emphasized that no other industry carries the same capacity to fundamentally alter the social contract or threaten humanity's existance.

He argued that the unique risks posed by AI necessitate a regulatory framework akin to that of public utilities, which are subject to government oversight to ensure public safety and welfare. This approach, he believes, would prevent corporations from making decisions that prioritize profit over human well-being. el Sayed elaborated on his support for a proposal by Senator Bernie Sanders, which calls for the federal goverment to acquire a significant ownership stake in major AI companies through a sovereign wealth fund.

The proposed American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act would provide the goverment voting shares and board representation, enabling it to block harmful decisions and promote policies that benefit citizens. However, el Sayed stressed that ownership alone is insufficient without robust regulatory enforcement. He drew parallels to federal banking oversight, suggesting that similar safety requirements must be applied to AI firms. He warned that even with public ownership, a lack of enforcement could lead to catastrophic failures.

The race for Michigan's open Senate seat is heating up, with el Sayed,a progressive endorsed by Sanders,facing off against state Senator Mallory McMorrow and Representative Haley Stevens in the August 4 primary. McMorrow has built AI regulation a key issue but opposes public ownership, advocatIng instead for targeted oversight. Stevens, who has served on a bipartisan AI task force, emphasizes public-private partnerships and has worked on several AI safety bills.

While el Sayed benefits from Sanders' endorsement and a strong grassroots network, the contest remains highly competitive, with any candidate capable of winning. The outcome will shape Michigan's approach to AI policy and its alignment with broader national debates on technology governance. El Sayed's proposal reflects growing concerns among progressives about the unchecked power of tech giants and the existential risks of advanced AI.

By framing AI as a public utility, he aims to shift the conversation from voluntary industry guidelines to mandatory goverment regulation. His stance resonates with voters who fear post displacement, privacy erosion, and algorithmic bias. though, critics argue that public ownership could stifle innovation and lead to government overreach.

The debate over AI regulation is likely to intensify as the primary approaches, with implications for how the United States handles emerging technologies. el Sayed continues to campaign on a platform of bold regulation, hoping to distinguish himself from opponents who favor more incremental changes. The final decision rests with Michigan voters, who will determine the future of AI policy in the state and potentially the nation





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