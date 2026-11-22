Progressive campaigns must study their November 3 losses as closely as their wins, prioritizing community expertise over ego, as seen in Jaelynn Scott's race.

Progressive campaigns on November 3 produced historic firsts, new governing opportunities and progressive victories nationwide. The author of this commentary argues that the movement must also examine where it lost, how those losses happened and who bears the consequences.

The piece contends that the people who make strategic decisions in progressive politics are rarely the ones who pay the price when those decisions fail. It frames campaign strategy as a matter of accountability to communities, not only a matter of winning races.

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Why Progressive Campaign Losses Demand Honest Review

Progressive campaigns must review their losses with the same honesty they bring to victories, because communities absorb the consequences of failed strategies. The commentary states that winning some elections does not absolve progressive leaders of their responsibility to those whom their strategies failed.

The author points to campaigns ranging from New York to Minnesota, including that of Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota. Mainstream liberal leaders have described these campaigns as one-offs, but the author says that view misses the point.

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According to the commentary, these campaigns succeeded because they refused to sacrifice their values in the name of 'tried-and-true' strategies. That approach, the author argues, is what distinguishes them from campaigns that defaulted to conventional tactics.

Community Expertise Versus Ego in Campaign Strategy

The commentary argues that liberal campaigns are too often driven by the self-described smartest people in the room, while community expertise is sidelined. It says this dynamic pushes aside the voices that understand local conditions best.

The author writes that Black and brown people in those rooms are usually a handful of participants and are rarely seen as experts. Campaigns that lead with ego, the piece says, value only their own ideas, and when they lose, they move on while communities face the consequences.

The author joined philanthropy in 2021 after recognizing the outsized role that funders and gatekeepers play in campaigns. The commentary identifies a failed playbook that sacrifices communities in pursuit of a win as the biggest obstacle to success.

The piece describes the difference as one between expertise and ego. Expertise is learned over time and built on the ideas of others, while ego is the certainty that one's own ideas are the most valuable.

People who see themselves as the smartest in the room, the author contends, rely on tired playbooks and unreliable data. The commentary says they label community-driven tactics as unconventional or illegitimate and make community leaders doubt their own leadership.

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Real-World Impact on Voters and Next Steps

The author says that ego-driven campaigns push away the voters progressive campaigns need most, leading to lost trust, frustration and lower participation. When allied groups become adversaries in order to win, the commentary argues, the damage extends well beyond a single race.

The piece calls on funders, consultants and campaign leaders to fund and defer to community voices and community-based organizations. It also urges them to support proven, community-driven strategies rather than pouring more millions into the media ecosystem.

Jaelynn Scott, Rep.-elect for Washington's 37th District, is cited as an example of what is possible. The author says she won by using paid media and ads while continuing to focus on organizing and direct connection with people in a district that is not usually seen as a battleground state.

The commentary also points to Initiative 638, an anti-trans ballot measure in Washington that still passed, as evidence of the cost of ego-driven work. The author argues that communities continue to pay that price when campaigns do not change course.

The author concludes that if funders and campaign leaders set egos aside and let community expertise lead, real and lasting change can be built.