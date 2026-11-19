The Red Dragons are back in action when they travel to face Lincoln City this weekend.

Wrexham hope to have Kieffer Moore available for their EFL Championship clash with Lincoln City this weekend, but could still be without three attacking midfielders.

The Red Dragons return to action on Saturday following the November international break, with Phil Parkinson’s side aiming to climb the league table during the festive fixture period. Parkinson should be boosted by Moore’s availability after the striker withdrew from the Wales squad during the recent international break.

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However, it remains to be seen when Josh Windass, Callum O’Hare or Nathan Broadhead will be fit enough to return. Moore has five goals and two assists this season. | George Wood/Getty Imagesthis week, ruling him out for the rest of the season. That leaves Moore and youngster Bailey Cadamarteri as the only available recognized center forwards, a problem compounded by attacking midfield issue.

Moore withdrew from the Wales squad because of a hamstring concern, but Parkinson hopes he will be available to face Lincoln on Saturday.

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“He had a slight problem with his hamstring, which, when we scanned it, was coming from his back. Obviously, we liaised with the Welsh FA, and they had a look at the scan pictures as well. He needed a week or so to get that right, and we feel it’s been beneficial for him. ” Wrexham hope to welcome Windass, O’Hare and Broadhead back in the coming weeks, although they have not made as much progress as initially hoped.

The Red Dragons have created the fewest big chances of any Championship side this season, but Parkinson is unwilling to rush his creative players back before they are fully healthy. He added: “Yeah, they are progressing. Maybe not to the levels we first hoped, but there’s that kind of dilemma, particularly someone like Josh, where we want to make sure that ankle is 100% before we expose him again to training and first-team football, because he’s an important player.

“And with Callum, as well, and Broady. The medical team is working really hard with them, but we have got to make decisions, not with the next game in mind maybe, but the next few months in mind. So we’ll see where they are in the next few days. ”Liberato Cacace last played during preseason.

| Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty ImagesCacace has played in just 13 games since signing for Wrexham over a year ago and suffered his latest setback after impressing at the 2026 World Cup with New Zealand. Wrexham have not put any pressure on the wingback, but Parkinson insists the player is doing everything he can to return to action.

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“Libby’s progressing well. But as I said, we took a decision with Libby that after subsequent injuries in his calves, we had to really take our time with him on this, because what we tried before obviously hadn't worked for him,” Parkinson admitted.

“So yeah, Kevin and his team and Libby have sat down. Libby’s a good player; he’s a good player. It’s very frustrating for him, but he’s worked really hard. I don’t want anyone to think he’s shirking his kind of responsibility as a professional player; he’s just had a lot of bad luck.

But in terms of being in , working in the gym, now back out on the training pitches, he’s trying everything he can to contribute. ”Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World.

Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.